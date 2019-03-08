Search

Advanced search

How ping-pong in Spitalfields can help stop East End kids joining street gangs

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 November 2019

Oddball design... funky pingpong table by artists Hattie Stewart and Rob Flowers that pops up at Spitalfields Market on November 11. Picture: Greenhouse Sports

Oddball design... funky pingpong table by artists Hattie Stewart and Rob Flowers that pops up at Spitalfields Market on November 11. Picture: Greenhouse Sports

Greenhouse

Funky ping-pong tables are popping up in Spitalfields Market to launch a week-long campaign on Monday aimed at stopping youngsters getting involved in street gangs.

Getting to grips with table tennis... launching Greenhouse Sports charity's fundraiser to give youngsters a healthy start in life. Picture: Greenhouse SportsGetting to grips with table tennis... launching Greenhouse Sports charity's fundraiser to give youngsters a healthy start in life. Picture: Greenhouse Sports

They are being set up by Greenhouse Sports charity, designed by artists Hattie Stewart and Rob Flowers, to raise cash for disadvantaged youngsters.

Anyone who wants to pick up a bat can have a go—and even try their luck against a ping-pong robot.

Commonwealth Gold medal netball champ Ama Agbeze launches the week-long event on November 11.

"I'm a fervent believer in sport to unlock potential in young people," she said. "This comes from my own lifetime in sport and knowing the work the charity does."

One table is being placed in Bishops Square, off Brushfield Street, another inside the market hall in Commercial Street.

They are also being auctioned at the end to raise funds for Greenhouse Sports charity's work to give youngsters a healthier focus in life than just hanging around the streets.

Most Read

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer’s Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

End of 300 years of Raine’s Foundation’s history as mayor issues closure notice

Pupils and parents picketted Raine's Foundation School in summer campaign to stop closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Apprentice turns to artificial intelligence to build Canary Wharf’s new South Dock footbridge

Apprentice Adil Ahmed helping design new footbridge to relieve this single crossing at Canary Wharf which gets congested in rush-hour. Picture: LBTH

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Most Read

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer’s Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

End of 300 years of Raine’s Foundation’s history as mayor issues closure notice

Pupils and parents picketted Raine's Foundation School in summer campaign to stop closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Apprentice turns to artificial intelligence to build Canary Wharf’s new South Dock footbridge

Apprentice Adil Ahmed helping design new footbridge to relieve this single crossing at Canary Wharf which gets congested in rush-hour. Picture: LBTH

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Latest from the East London Advertiser

How ping-pong in Spitalfields can help stop East End kids joining street gangs

Oddball design... funky pingpong table by artists Hattie Stewart and Rob Flowers that pops up at Spitalfields Market on November 11. Picture: Greenhouse Sports

Astronaut Neil Armstrong follows Guy Fawkes’ footsteps with firework night in Victoria Park

Guy Fawkes Night 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon landing in Victoria Park! Picture: Walk the Plank

Santa to swap his old reindeer sleigh for a speedboat on the Thames at St Katharine Docks

21st century Santa to arrive on the Thames by speedboat. Has Rudolf and his red nose retired? Picture: Kirsten Holst

Schools learn how Mayor of London aims to stop East End street gangs exploiting pupils

Police and council officers on street patrol in Bow. Picture: Rehan Jamil

University security workers and cleaners to strike at UCL in bid to end ‘zero hours’ contracts

Members of Independent Workers trade union demanding equal employment rights with UCL in-house staff. Picture: Pietro Sambuy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists