How ping-pong in Spitalfields can help stop East End kids joining street gangs

Oddball design... funky pingpong table by artists Hattie Stewart and Rob Flowers that pops up at Spitalfields Market on November 11. Picture: Greenhouse Sports Greenhouse

Funky ping-pong tables are popping up in Spitalfields Market to launch a week-long campaign on Monday aimed at stopping youngsters getting involved in street gangs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Getting to grips with table tennis... launching Greenhouse Sports charity's fundraiser to give youngsters a healthy start in life. Picture: Greenhouse Sports Getting to grips with table tennis... launching Greenhouse Sports charity's fundraiser to give youngsters a healthy start in life. Picture: Greenhouse Sports

They are being set up by Greenhouse Sports charity, designed by artists Hattie Stewart and Rob Flowers, to raise cash for disadvantaged youngsters.

Anyone who wants to pick up a bat can have a go—and even try their luck against a ping-pong robot.

Commonwealth Gold medal netball champ Ama Agbeze launches the week-long event on November 11.

"I'm a fervent believer in sport to unlock potential in young people," she said. "This comes from my own lifetime in sport and knowing the work the charity does."

One table is being placed in Bishops Square, off Brushfield Street, another inside the market hall in Commercial Street.

They are also being auctioned at the end to raise funds for Greenhouse Sports charity's work to give youngsters a healthier focus in life than just hanging around the streets.