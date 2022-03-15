Greenwich foot tunnel lifts reopen after months out of action

Lifts at the foot tunnel connecting the Isle of Dogs with Greenwich have been fixed after months out of service.

Greenwich Council said both passenger lifts are fully operational after it carried out repairs, with a technician on standby in case of any issues.

The authority, which maintains the tunnel, had announced in August that repairs could take up to five months but it said in October that the works were delayed by "international supply chain disruption".

Some people said they had become used to the spiral stairs and would continue to use them.

Angus McNelly told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: ”Amazing. It’s almost like you can’t believe it’s happened you’ve been waiting so long. It just makes getting into work so much easier.”

James Lewis, another commuter, said he was sticking to the stairs.

He said: “It’s just part of my fitness routine. I’m mainly a runner but might as well use the stairs. You’ve already bought into fitting your exercise around it. But it’s good to see it open again, mind.”