Search

Advanced search

Why police were at Victoria Park on Sunday

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 November 2020

Police cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding towpaths along Hertford Union canal on Sunday, November 1. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Police cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding towpaths along Hertford Union canal on Sunday, November 1. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Archant

Police were called out to Gunmakers Gate on Sunday afternoon, November 1 after magnet fishers reported dredging up a live grenade.

A pile of metal debris on the side of the canal was examined for possible explosives but no traces were found. Picture: Adrian ZorzutA pile of metal debris on the side of the canal was examined for possible explosives but no traces were found. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Four police cars arrived at Gunmakers Lane some time after 2pm and cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding walkways along Hertford Union canal.

Three men in uniform, believed to be part of the bomb squad, examined a pile of metal debris on the side of the canal for explosives but ended their search abruptly after no traces were found.

You may also want to watch:

One officer at the scene told the paper a group of people had fished out a metal object they feared might have been a First World War grenade and called the police.

Another officer said: “We were called out on assistance because metal fishers had spotted a metal peg which they feared could have been something dangerous.

“It turned out to be nothing major.”

Police left the scene shortly after 2.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police bust music rave at Poplar packed with 1,000 people and 3 other east London events

1,000 ravers caught in Saturday night illegal gathering in Poplar. Picture: Met Police

Mayor gives up powers and agrees to change way Tower Hamlets is governed

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs surrendered many of his executive powers. Picture: LDRS

Why police were at Victoria Park on Sunday

Police cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding towpaths along Hertford Union canal on Sunday, November 1. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police bust music rave at Poplar packed with 1,000 people and 3 other east London events

1,000 ravers caught in Saturday night illegal gathering in Poplar. Picture: Met Police

Mayor gives up powers and agrees to change way Tower Hamlets is governed

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs surrendered many of his executive powers. Picture: LDRS

Why police were at Victoria Park on Sunday

Police cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding towpaths along Hertford Union canal on Sunday, November 1. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Roving mental health nurse to offer crisis support on east London rail services

East London NHS Foundation Trust's Rachel Luby will be a roving mental health nurse across Greater Anglia train services. Picture: ELFT

Leyton Orient thump Bolton Wanderers to seal first home league victory

Danny Johnson of Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Private companies could have say in how NHS money is spent in borough after CCG merger

CCGs are in charge of buying health services for their area from providers like hospitals, charities or private companies. Picture: PA Images

View from the chamber: Should we change how borough is governed?

Cllr Andrew Wood asks whether Tower Hamlets needs an elected mayor. Picture: Mike Brooke

Former West Ham and Arsenal physio Lewin marks the first anniversary of Hainault-based clinic

The Lewin Clinic (Pic: Stuart MacFarlane)