Why police were at Victoria Park on Sunday

Police cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding towpaths along Hertford Union canal on Sunday, November 1. Picture: Adrian Zorzut Archant

Police were called out to Gunmakers Gate on Sunday afternoon, November 1 after magnet fishers reported dredging up a live grenade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A pile of metal debris on the side of the canal was examined for possible explosives but no traces were found. Picture: Adrian Zorzut A pile of metal debris on the side of the canal was examined for possible explosives but no traces were found. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Four police cars arrived at Gunmakers Lane some time after 2pm and cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding walkways along Hertford Union canal.

Three men in uniform, believed to be part of the bomb squad, examined a pile of metal debris on the side of the canal for explosives but ended their search abruptly after no traces were found.

You may also want to watch:

One officer at the scene told the paper a group of people had fished out a metal object they feared might have been a First World War grenade and called the police.

Another officer said: “We were called out on assistance because metal fishers had spotted a metal peg which they feared could have been something dangerous.

“It turned out to be nothing major.”

Police left the scene shortly after 2.30pm.