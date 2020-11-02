Why police were at Victoria Park on Sunday
PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 November 2020
Police were called out to Gunmakers Gate on Sunday afternoon, November 1 after magnet fishers reported dredging up a live grenade.
Four police cars arrived at Gunmakers Lane some time after 2pm and cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding walkways along Hertford Union canal.
Three men in uniform, believed to be part of the bomb squad, examined a pile of metal debris on the side of the canal for explosives but ended their search abruptly after no traces were found.
One officer at the scene told the paper a group of people had fished out a metal object they feared might have been a First World War grenade and called the police.
Another officer said: “We were called out on assistance because metal fishers had spotted a metal peg which they feared could have been something dangerous.
“It turned out to be nothing major.”
Police left the scene shortly after 2.30pm.
