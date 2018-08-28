Ground broken at 100 per cent social housing development in Stepney

Mayor John Biggs and Deputy Mayor of London James Murray with the groundbreaking spade. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH. LBTH

Work has begun on 24 homes in Stepney, all of them council run and expected to be completed in 2020.

Construction at Jubilee Street will see 24 new council houses built by 2020. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH. Construction at Jubilee Street will see 24 new council houses built by 2020. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH.

The houses, on Jubilee Street, are the first in a programme of 675 new homes planned as part of the Mayor of London’s ‘Building Council Homes for Londoners’ programme.

A package of £13 million was put towards building 130 of the units by The Greater London Authority.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “As the fastest growing borough in London, it’s really important we build the council homes our residents so desperately want.

“We are finding imaginative solutions to provide this housing. Using the former garage spaces in Jubilee Street is a good example of doing this.

A crane at the new housing site. Tower Hamlets built the most homes of any London borough in 2017/28. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH. A crane at the new housing site. Tower Hamlets built the most homes of any London borough in 2017/28. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH.

This is another step along the journey to delivering on my pledge for 2,000 council homes by 2022.”

The site, a former car park and part of the Sidney estate, will include an family play area that has been designed in consultation with local families.

Tower Hamlets led London in the number of homes built in 2017/18 with 4,827 net additional units, according to data from the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

However, the numbers did not indicate how many of many of those are social houses.