Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hackney Wick and Fish Island named one of Sadiq Khan’s first Creative Enterprise Zones

PUBLISHED: 15:19 19 December 2018

Hackney Wick getting City Hall 'enterprise zone' cash boost. Picture: Google

Hackney Wick getting City Hall 'enterprise zone' cash boost. Picture: Google

Google

Creatives in Hackney Wick and Fish Island will be protected after the area was named one of Sadiq Khan’s first Creative Enterprise Zones – requiring developers to provide affordable workspace.

The mayor’s £11million initiative covers six areas and is designed to support artists and creators as well as provide more jobs and training opportunities for local people.

Working with employers within the zone, the project will also offer apprenticeships, internships and business support to up-and-coming talents.

It will be a joint project between Hackney and Tower Hamlets councils and the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

In a joint statement, chief exec of the LLDC Lyn Garner, Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs and Hackney mayor Phil Glanville said: “Hackney Wick and Fish Island have been shaped by the communities of artists and creatives that have made these areas home, and it’s vital we protect this heritage, as together we build a sustainable future. “

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths

Police reveal FOUR people were injured in knife attack inside two health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient manager delighted with young defenders Happe and Ling

Leyton Orient centre back Dan Happe battles with a Beaconsfield Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex sign Delport for Vitality Blast

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

Campion’s Hallahan pleased with win over East London in difficult conditions

Campion in action earlier in the season (pic: Tim Edwards)

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Tower Hamlets progress in Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy

Ilford in action against Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists