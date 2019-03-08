New neighbourhood plan for Hackney Wick Central gets the go ahead

An image showing plans for a new neighbourhood centre around Hackney Wick Station. Picture: LLDC Archant

A new neighbourhood is a step closer to being built after planning chiefs gave a multi-million pound scheme the green light.

The plans include up to 850 new homes. Picture: LLDC The plans include up to 850 new homes. Picture: LLDC

The area around Hackney Wick Central could see up to 850 new homes after the plan from Hackney Council and the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) was approved on Wednesday.

LLDC chief executive, Lyn Garner, said: “It’s great that we can move on to the next stage of delivering a new town centre at Hackney Wick.

“This is part of a wider approach to support, protect, enhance and grow existing businesses as well as providing much needed new homes and neighbourhood infrastructure.”

The plans also include shops, bars, restaurants and community facilities and comes after £28million was splashed out to improve Hackney Wick Station.

The new build will be paid for by the LLDC, Greater London Authority, Hackney and Tower Hamlets councils.

The GLA has agreed to ‘affordable’ housing plans which should see a minimum of 50 per cent built on public sector land owned by LLDC and private sites split between minimums of 35pc and 20pc.

This could mean a minimum of 126 London affordable rent homes and 110 intermediate homes, which includes shared ownership. Exact numbers will depend on each planning application, LLDC said.

The brains behind the plan also expect to create almost 18,000 square metres of space for businesses at the site which borders Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

LLDC has said the new neighbourhood will support existing communities with 8,400 square metres of ‘affordable’ workspace.

A spokeswoman for LLDC said: “This includes low cost space for artists, creative businesses and start-ups. It ensures the creatvie economy of Hackney Wick continues to thrive and people from the area benefit from the changes.”

Private developers are also expected to build in line with the authorities’ vision for the area outlined in a masterplan.

“The masterplan site sits within two conservation areas and will build on Hackney Wick’s distinctive characters and industrial heritage,” LLDC’s spokeswoman added.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has also promised an investment boost for businesses after awarding creative enterprise zone status to Hackney Wick and Fish Island anticipating extra jobs for youngsters in creative industries.

Workshops, studios and food and drink outlets are due to be built on land near Hackney Wick for businesses likely to be affected by building work. The site, called Clarnico Quay, is due to open in spring 2020.