Cause of roof blaze at Bethnal Green flats revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:39 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 04 June 2020

A roof blaze at Hadleigh House in Bethnal Green broke out in the early hours of Thursday, May 28. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

A roof blaze at Hadleigh House in Bethnal Green broke out in the early hours of Thursday, May 28. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

The cause of a blaze which destroyed the roof of a Bethnal Green apartment block, forcing 30 households into temporary accommodation, has been revealed.

The roof of the block of flats in Hadleigh Close was destroyed. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @RiussiThe roof of the block of flats in Hadleigh Close was destroyed. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) investigation team believe the fire at Hadleigh House on Thursday, May 28, was accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette, which caught light to fibreglass framework covering pipes and spread to the roof.

Four people were rescued by firefighters from the early morning blaze in Hadleigh Close and one man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

More than 100 residents of the 30-flat building escaped safely.

A spokesperson for LFB said: “Fires caused by smoking materials including cigarettes, roll-ups, cigars and pipes, result in more deaths than any other type of fire.

“Stub cigarettes out properly and always dispose of them carefully.

“Make sure smoking materials are cold before emptying ashtrays.

“Preferably wet stubs before throwing them into a bin.”

Eighty firefighters battled the blaze after the brigade was called at 3.28am.

It took around two hours to get the fire under control.

Most Read

Canary Wharf worker survives 39-day coma in battle against Covid-19

Darren arrives home after 50 days in hospital. Picture: Lisa Moore

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Tower Hamlets Mayor supports new June 15 date for reopening of schools

Mayor John Biggs has written a letter outlining a revised June 15th date for reopening schools, following concerns expressed by a number of parties. Picture: Mike Brooke

Drive 24