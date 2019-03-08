So this is how the Half Moon children of east London plan to save Planet Earth
07 October 2019
Half Moon
Hundreds packed "the fun palace" at the Half Moon theatre for a day of events asking what they could do to reuse and recycle.
Saturday's "recycle day" was chock full of activities for children at the Limehouse playhouse including pop-up storytelling, music workshops, gift-box craft sessions, wrapping paper and bunting workshops and a garden to plant seeds in egg boxes.
There was even a chance for the 900 who turned up to play in a junk orchestra.
"Arts and sciences play an important role in our lives," Half Moon's director Chris Elwell said. "We had record-breaking numbers of people, young and old, turn up for our fifth year of 'fun palaces'."
But the real message was about protecting the environment.
The children made pledges to do more when they grow up to saving the planet.
People were asked to write their names on bottle-tops and stick them on a mural of the world by artist Lawrence Crane.
Fun Palaces is an annual nationwide celebration of arts and science, heavily into localism and innovation.
It encourages communities to work and have fun together from the grassroots up.