So this is how the Half Moon children of east London plan to save Planet Earth

Youngsters look ahead to save the planet when they grow up. Picture: Half Moon Half Moon

Hundreds packed "the fun palace" at the Half Moon theatre for a day of events asking what they could do to reuse and recycle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Recycle day at the Half Moon had gift-box craft sessions, wrapping paper and bunting workshops. Picture: Half Moon Recycle day at the Half Moon had gift-box craft sessions, wrapping paper and bunting workshops. Picture: Half Moon

Saturday's "recycle day" was chock full of activities for children at the Limehouse playhouse including pop-up storytelling, music workshops, gift-box craft sessions, wrapping paper and bunting workshops and a garden to plant seeds in egg boxes.

There was even a chance for the 900 who turned up to play in a junk orchestra.

"Arts and sciences play an important role in our lives," Half Moon's director Chris Elwell said. "We had record-breaking numbers of people, young and old, turn up for our fifth year of 'fun palaces'."

Taking part in in east London's 'Fun Palace' annual celebration for children. Picture: Half Moon Taking part in in east London's 'Fun Palace' annual celebration for children. Picture: Half Moon

But the real message was about protecting the environment.

The children made pledges to do more when they grow up to saving the planet.

People were asked to write their names on bottle-tops and stick them on a mural of the world by artist Lawrence Crane.

Youngster gets lifting hand from mum to stick a bottle-top on artist Lawrence Crane's world mural pledging one day to help save the planet. Picture: Half Moon Youngster gets lifting hand from mum to stick a bottle-top on artist Lawrence Crane's world mural pledging one day to help save the planet. Picture: Half Moon

Fun Palaces is an annual nationwide celebration of arts and science, heavily into localism and innovation.

It encourages communities to work and have fun together from the grassroots up.