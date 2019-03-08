Search

Advanced search

So this is how the Half Moon children of east London plan to save Planet Earth

PUBLISHED: 17:11 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 07 October 2019

Youngsters look ahead to save the planet when they grow up. Picture: Half Moon

Youngsters look ahead to save the planet when they grow up. Picture: Half Moon

Half Moon

Hundreds packed "the fun palace" at the Half Moon theatre for a day of events asking what they could do to reuse and recycle.

Recycle day at the Half Moon had gift-box craft sessions, wrapping paper and bunting workshops. Picture: Half MoonRecycle day at the Half Moon had gift-box craft sessions, wrapping paper and bunting workshops. Picture: Half Moon

Saturday's "recycle day" was chock full of activities for children at the Limehouse playhouse including pop-up storytelling, music workshops, gift-box craft sessions, wrapping paper and bunting workshops and a garden to plant seeds in egg boxes.

There was even a chance for the 900 who turned up to play in a junk orchestra.

"Arts and sciences play an important role in our lives," Half Moon's director Chris Elwell said. "We had record-breaking numbers of people, young and old, turn up for our fifth year of 'fun palaces'."

Taking part in in east London's 'Fun Palace' annual celebration for children. Picture: Half MoonTaking part in in east London's 'Fun Palace' annual celebration for children. Picture: Half Moon

But the real message was about protecting the environment.

The children made pledges to do more when they grow up to saving the planet.

People were asked to write their names on bottle-tops and stick them on a mural of the world by artist Lawrence Crane.

Youngster gets lifting hand from mum to stick a bottle-top on artist Lawrence Crane's world mural pledging one day to help save the planet. Picture: Half MoonYoungster gets lifting hand from mum to stick a bottle-top on artist Lawrence Crane's world mural pledging one day to help save the planet. Picture: Half Moon

Fun Palaces is an annual nationwide celebration of arts and science, heavily into localism and innovation.

It encourages communities to work and have fun together from the grassroots up.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Revealed: Where the 1,132 crashes happened in Tower Hamlets last year

Bethnal Green Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Brothel raids: Couple from Poplar held on suspicion of human trafficking

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Revealed: Where the 1,132 crashes happened in Tower Hamlets last year

Bethnal Green Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Brothel raids: Couple from Poplar held on suspicion of human trafficking

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Essex quartet sign new deals

Aron Nijjar of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Wayne Madsen during Derbyshire Falcons vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 21st September 2019

O’s coach Embleton delighted for squad after Northampton victory

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

East London coach Gooby says they were beaten by the better side

East London head coach Eddie Gooby (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Orient attacker Brophy full of praise for striker Harrold who set up his match winner

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Bears and Raiders give London an NFL game to match the occasion at Tottenham

Oakland Raiders Maurice Hurst celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears Chase Daniel (not in picture) and the game finishing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists