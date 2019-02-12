Search

Free family activities planned for half term

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2019

A young child gets creative. Picture: Bob Stuart/Tower Hamlets Council

A young child gets creative. Picture: Bob Stuart/Tower Hamlets Council

Bob Stuart/Tower Hamlets Council

Parents won’t have to travel far this half term to give their children a fun and memorable break, as a range of free activities will be on offer in the borough.

Tower Hamlets Council has planned a series of fun and educational sessions for children of all ages.

On Tuesday, February 19, there will be an opportunity for children to learn how to make delicious soups and how to construct their own bird boxes in Victoria Park

The following day will see a special Valentine’s Day themed treasure hunt take place in the park.

There will also be Idea Store sessions, which include making Chinese New Year decorations and fun story time gatherings for young ones.

For more information or to book any of the events at Victoria Park call 020 7364 4504 or email victoriapark@towerhamlets.gov.uk

For the full programme of Idea Store events visit ideastore.co.uk

