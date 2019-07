Hammersmith and City line suspended due to signal failure

The Hammersmith and City line is suspended between Liverpool Street and Barking. Picture: Freddy Mayhew Archant

The Hammersmith and City line is partially suspended due to a signal failure.

Services are not running between Liverpool Street and Barking as a result of the failure, which took place near Whitechapel.

The District line is operating with severe delays.

Tickets are being accepted on bus routes and c2c services.