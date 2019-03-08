Bishopsgate Goodsyard developers boost number of 'affordable' homes in revised plans

Developers of the Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme in Shoreditch have ramped up the number of affordable homes in updated plans.

The revised plans submitted as part of an existing planning application would see half of 500 homes offered at an affordable rate - up from 15per cent in a 2014 scheme.

Hammerson and Ballymore have submitted revised plans to the Greater London Authority (GLA) who they are still in discussions with over the exact split between shared ownership and affordable rent homes.

Nicola Zech-Behrens, Ballymore's senior development manager, said: "We have listened carefully to feedback on our original application and the aspirations of the community.

"Our revised plans provide for a more balanced development that preserves the site's heritage."

The plans follow a public consultation and discussions between Ballymore, Hammerson, the GLA, Hackney and Tower Hamlets councils.

The scheme provides 1.4million sq ft of workspace in five buildings, including around 140,000 sq ft of space described by the developers as affordable.

A high line-style park with connected gardens, terraces and walkways sitting on top of the restored railway arches forms part of the bid.

The site - derelict since a fire in the 1960s and bought from Railtrack in 2014 - will have more than six acres of public space, 25pc larger than originally proposed and covering more than 50pc of the site.

The scheme is set to create more than 8,300 jobs worth more than £600m to the economy.

The revised planning application also includes a reduction in overall height and scale with buildings along Sclater Street reduced.

The site's heritage and all listed structures have been kept, with the listed Braithwaite Viaduct arches opened to the public and the Oriel Gate restored to become the entrance to the site from Shoreditch High Street.

There are also pedestrian streets connecting Brick Lane, Shoreditch High Street and Sclater Street.

A cultural hub in Brick Lane could also be in the pipeline.

Tony Coughlan, development manager at Hammerson, said: "We are excited to bring forward these revisions, which promote a more sensitive scale of development for this important site."

The revised plans are due to be published on the GLA website.