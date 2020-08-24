‘Who buried the hatchet’ 3,000-year-old Bronze Age mystery unearthed by Museum of London Docklands
PUBLISHED: 15:20 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 24 August 2020
David Parry
A large Bronze Age hoard uncovered on marshland by the Thames is going on public display for the first time after being kept under wraps because of the Pandemic lockdown.
The mystery surrounding the so-called Havering Hoard, unearthed at Rainham Marshes in Essex, goes on show at the Museum of London Docklands for six weeks on September 11 as part of a Bronze Age Mystery exhibition of objects dating back about 3,000 years.
The hoard includes weapons, tools and unusual objects rarely found in Britain such as a ring used to prevent the reins tangling on horse-drawn carts.
“This is a hugely significant archaeological find,” the museum’s archaeology curator Kate Sumnall explained. “It adds valuable new information into a fascinating moment of London’s past, but also raises intriguing questions around its burial and the people behind it.”
The objects were dug up close to the Thames foreshore in 2018, raising questions abound who buried the hoard, what reason and why it was never recovered.
All 453 objects are going on show until October 25 alongside artifacts from the museum’s own collection that paint a picture of life at the end of the Bronze Age around 1,000 BC when all of east London was open countryside.
The exhibition starts with the moment of discovery in 2018, then back 30 centuries exploring the stories the Hoard might unravel.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.