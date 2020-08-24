‘Who buried the hatchet’ 3,000-year-old Bronze Age mystery unearthed by Museum of London Docklands

Curator Kate Sumnall unveils Bronze Age terret ring used to prevent reins tangling on horse-drawn carts 3,000 years ago. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire David Parry

A large Bronze Age hoard uncovered on marshland by the Thames is going on public display for the first time after being kept under wraps because of the Pandemic lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bronze Age axe heads in the Havering Hoard at Museum of London Docklands. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire Bronze Age axe heads in the Havering Hoard at Museum of London Docklands. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

The mystery surrounding the so-called Havering Hoard, unearthed at Rainham Marshes in Essex, goes on show at the Museum of London Docklands for six weeks on September 11 as part of a Bronze Age Mystery exhibition of objects dating back about 3,000 years.

The hoard includes weapons, tools and unusual objects rarely found in Britain such as a ring used to prevent the reins tangling on horse-drawn carts.

Curator Kate Sumnall with rare objects in the Havering Hoard, first Bronze Age examples of their kind ever found in Britain. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire Curator Kate Sumnall with rare objects in the Havering Hoard, first Bronze Age examples of their kind ever found in Britain. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

“This is a hugely significant archaeological find,” the museum’s archaeology curator Kate Sumnall explained. “It adds valuable new information into a fascinating moment of London’s past, but also raises intriguing questions around its burial and the people behind it.”

The objects were dug up close to the Thames foreshore in 2018, raising questions abound who buried the hoard, what reason and why it was never recovered.

A close shave... double-sided Bronze Age razer. Picture: Museum of London Docklands A close shave... double-sided Bronze Age razer. Picture: Museum of London Docklands

All 453 objects are going on show until October 25 alongside artifacts from the museum’s own collection that paint a picture of life at the end of the Bronze Age around 1,000 BC when all of east London was open countryside.

The exhibition starts with the moment of discovery in 2018, then back 30 centuries exploring the stories the Hoard might unravel.