Search

Advanced search

We don’t know who buried the hatchet 3,000 years ago, so bronze hoard goes on show at Docklands in mystery

PUBLISHED: 17:43 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:05 11 September 2020

Pile of Bronze Age axe heads in the Havering Hoard. Picture: Museum of London

Pile of Bronze Age axe heads in the Havering Hoard. Picture: Museum of London

Museum of London

A huge Bronze Age hoard of weapons and tools uncovered on marshland by the Thames has now gone on public show for the first time at Canary Wharf with a big fat question mark.

Bronze Age terret ring used to prevent reins tangling on horse-drawn carts 3,000 years ago. Picture: David Parry/PA WireBronze Age terret ring used to prevent reins tangling on horse-drawn carts 3,000 years ago. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

The 453 objects dating back about 3,000 years had been kept under wraps for months because of the Pandemic lockdown.

But now the so-called Havering Hoard is on display at the Museum of London Docklands until next April.

It includes a ring used to prevent the reins tangling on horse carts, hatchets, swords, knives, shaving razors, a loom weight and a spindle whorl used in weaving.

Archaeologists digging up the Havering Hoard at Rainham Marshes in 2018. Picture: Archaeological SolutionsArchaeologists digging up the Havering Hoard at Rainham Marshes in 2018. Picture: Archaeological Solutions

The objects were dug up close to the Thames foreshore in 2018.

But why anyone would want to bury hundreds of useful bits and bobs in the marshes and then just forget about them is still a mystery 30 centuries on.

“This is a significant archaeological find that adds valuable new information into a fascinating moment of London’s past,” the museum’s archaeology curator Kate Sumnall said.

Digging up the Havering Hoard at Rainham Marshes, now on show in Docklands. Picture: Archaeological SolutionsDigging up the Havering Hoard at Rainham Marshes, now on show in Docklands. Picture: Archaeological Solutions

“The Bronze Age was a time of transition with a movement of people and adopting new technologies and ideas.”

The hoard of well-fashioned bronze implements paint a picture of life 2,700 years ago when all east London was just woodland and open countryside with scattered farm settlements.

Bronze Age Britain began around 4,500 years ago with migrants from the Continent bringing new metalwork skills that heralded the gradual end of the Neolithic Stone Age.

3,000-year-old Bronze Age swords in Museum of London's collection. icture: Museum of London3,000-year-old Bronze Age swords in Museum of London's collection. icture: Museum of London

These migrants are known to archaeologists as “the Beaker People” because of their signature bronze drinking mugs.

But what isn’t a mystery is how they fused copper with tin in the ‘high tech’ of the day to make a tough bronze alloy that fashioned smart tools, utensils and hatchets.

The Museum of London Docklands in Hertsmere Road at West India Quay, next to Canary Wharf, is open weekdays 11.30am-3.30pm and weekends 10am-6pm. It’s free entry, but time-booked ahead to comply with lockdown restrictions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

Covid-19 tests available after Tower Hamlets reports 4-fold spike in new cases

Being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility as part of NHS national programme. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

New Covid-19 restrictions put Isle of Dogs’ open air concert in jeopardy ahead of Millharbour housing launch

One of several Isle of Dogs huge developments by Ballymore similar to their Millharbour scheme begining in 2021. Picture: Ballymore

Why Paula with rare BVL breathing disorder does NOT want Bethnal Green’s ‘Liveable Streets’ traffic barrier scheme

Paula Wakelin with rare BVL syndrome makes plea to stop traffic barrier scheme in Barnet Grove. Picture: Mike Brooke

60 firefighters tackle blaze at Shadwell rickshaw depot in railway arches under Fenchurch Street main line

Blaze breaks out in Shadwell under railway arches. Picture: LFB

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

Covid-19 tests available after Tower Hamlets reports 4-fold spike in new cases

Being tested for coronavirus at a drive-through facility as part of NHS national programme. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

New Covid-19 restrictions put Isle of Dogs’ open air concert in jeopardy ahead of Millharbour housing launch

One of several Isle of Dogs huge developments by Ballymore similar to their Millharbour scheme begining in 2021. Picture: Ballymore

Why Paula with rare BVL breathing disorder does NOT want Bethnal Green’s ‘Liveable Streets’ traffic barrier scheme

Paula Wakelin with rare BVL syndrome makes plea to stop traffic barrier scheme in Barnet Grove. Picture: Mike Brooke

60 firefighters tackle blaze at Shadwell rickshaw depot in railway arches under Fenchurch Street main line

Blaze breaks out in Shadwell under railway arches. Picture: LFB

Latest from the East London Advertiser

We don’t know who buried the hatchet 3,000 years ago, so bronze hoard goes on show at Docklands in mystery

Pile of Bronze Age axe heads in the Havering Hoard. Picture: Museum of London

‘We’ve been there and it’s hell’ says Shoreditch founder of UK rehab helpline launching scholarship scheme

James McInally...

Whitechapel theatre company scoops £150k to help homeless people whose mental health suffered in lockdown

Cardboard Citizens in Whitechapel is helping homeless people whose mental health has suffered during lockdown. Picture: Matt Allen

Why Tower Bridge might be just the spot to hold a wedding during lockdown

Love on Tower Bridge... perfect place for a wedding. Picture: Gomes

Exhibition by Newham and Tower Hamlets artists explores connections to where they live during global uncertainty

Co-curators and artists Adeyam Tsehaye and Judith Kusi were inspired by the amplification of the Black Lives Matter movement to seek ways of facilitating allyship within and between their respective communities. Picture: Judith Kusi