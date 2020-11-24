Search

Health centre extension opens in Bow — but baby clinic won’t start till after Covid crisis is over

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 November 2020

New medical facilities at Wellington Way health centre which first opened almost 90 years ago. Picture: THCCG

New medical facilities at Wellington Way health centre which first opened almost 90 years ago. Picture: THCCG

THCCG

A new £4.6million health centre extension opened in Bow during the Covid-19 pandemic is now almost fully functioning while the planned baby clinic is having to wait till after the emergency is lifted.

Sir Sam Everington... Sir Sam Everington... "Modernising East End's health facilities only possible with local authority support." Picture: Mike Brooke

The redeveloped 1920s Wellington Way centre paid for from planning levies on commercial developments in the East End has brought together both the Merchant Street and Stroudley Walk practices under one roof.

“This is an example of ongoing modernisation of health facilities in the East End,” NHS Tower Hamlets GPs commissioning group chairman Sir Sam Everington said. “This has only been possible with the support of the local authority.”

The extended centre has eight consulting-examination rooms, six treatment rooms and two blood-testing rooms, all with latest state-of-the-art medical equipment.

But a large room for activities such as baby clinics and group therapy will only be used when it is safe to do so, the GPs assured, after the pandemic crisis is finally over.

£4.6m Wellington Way health centre is modernised... but 1920s facia is preserved. Picture: THCCG£4.6m Wellington Way health centre is modernised... but 1920s facia is preserved. Picture: THCCG

GP Sangeeta Rana-Masson said: “This is a challenging time for us, but we are seeing patients now and the extended centre will allow us to expand and best meet future needs.”

The redevelopment was paid for in part from funds levied by Tower Hamlets Council from developers to meet the demand for an ever-increasing population. The town hall has committed £20m to expand medical facilities now needed in the East End.

