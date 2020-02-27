Air Ambulance treated 79 critically injured patients in Tower Hamlets last year

London's Air Ambulance treated 79 critically injured patients in Tower Hamlets last year, new figures have revealed.

This made the borough the fifth busiest in London, only ranking behind Westminster and Haringey (joint busiest), Lambeth and Southwark.

Those 79 patients were part of an overall total of 1,730 patients treated across London in 2019, up 74 from the previous year.

Stabbings and shootings, road traffic accidents and falls from height were the top three critical injuries, accounting for a respective 32 per cent, 28pc and 22pc of those recorded.

The charity is primarily funded by donations, though is also supported by Barts Health NHS Trust and the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust who provide additional resources.

Jonathan Jenkins, chief executive of the charity, said: "Every day, London's Air Ambulance is ready to deliver rapid response and cutting-edge medical care to people who are in urgent need, but we couldn't do it without the support of the public."