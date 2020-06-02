Children’s breakfast charity extends home deliveries during east London schools lockdown

Staff packing children's healthy breakfasts at Amazon's Bromley-by-Bow depot for home delivery during lockdown. Picture: Joel Chant Joel Chant

Home deliveries of healthy breakfasts to children in poverty are being extended beyond the end of lockdown.

A distribution operation has been organised by the Magic Breakfast charity from Amazon’s depot at Bromley-By-Bow which has already sent out 32,000 breakfasts to 2,000 homes for youngsters who normally get free meals when schools are open.

“We can reach vulnerable children in a time when hunger is a reality,” the charity’s chief executive Alex Cunningham said. “Some children under lockdown haven’t been able to get breakfast at school.”

The charity has adapted its programme using Amazon Logistics to make sure youngsters continue getting healthy breakfasts, with donations from supermarket chains and food manufacturers. Schools have been arranging for parcels to be collected by families or be delivered to their homes.