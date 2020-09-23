Search

Clever app given out to safeguard children in Poplar from cyber bullying on the internet

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 September 2020

New app with artificial intelligence safeguarding youngsters on the internet. Picture: SafeToNet

New app with artificial intelligence safeguarding youngsters on the internet. Picture: SafeToNet

SafeToNet

Families in Poplar are being given free “safety softwear” that uses artificial intelligence to safeguard children on the internet.

Safety app distributed to families in Poplar and Bow that filters dodgy text. Picture: SafeToNetSafety app distributed to families in Poplar and Bow that filters dodgy text. Picture: SafeToNet

It comes the week a 10-day inquiry opens looking into child safety, involving Tower Hamlets and five other local authorities around the country dealing with exploitation including online contacting.

A new cyber safety app called “SafeToNet” is being distributed on estates and neighbourhoods in Poplar and Bow in a deal with Poplar Harca housing organisation for children’s mobile devices.

“Keeping youngsters safe is a priority,” Poplar Harca director Babu Bhattacherjee said.

“This app technology helps parents make sure their children get on the internet safely while it also acts as a useful wellbeing tool that’s vital in the current climate.”

Youngsters get to grips with app going online with its artificial intelligence. Picture: SafeToNetYoungsters get to grips with app going online with its artificial intelligence. Picture: SafeToNet

The app’s safeguarding functions include a keyboard that detects risks and helps prevent harmful messages by filtering “sexting”, abuse, cyber bullying and aggression. It is designed with behaviour analytics that give immediate feedback as youngsters type that recognises threats and risks.

The housing organisation is distributing the app in a deal with SafeToNet, a technology company that has developed artificial intelligent software based on psychology research tackling online abuse by filtering harmful content instantly without human intervention.

