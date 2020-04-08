Search

Tower Hamlets MPs wish Boris Johnson well as Prime Minister battles covid-19 in intensive care

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 April 2020

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Both Tower Hamlets MPs have expressed their well wishes to prime minister Boris Johnson as he remains in intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Picture: Mike BrookeApsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Picture: Mike Brooke

On Monday evening it emerged that Mr Johnson had been moved to intensive care as part of his ongoing treatment for covid-19.

In response to the news, Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse said: “It’s very worrying news that the prime minister is now in intensive care. I am wishing him a swift recovery from the coronavirus.”

Labour colleague Rushanara Ali, who represents Bethnal Green and Bow, added: “My thoughts and prayers are with the prime minister tonight. I am wishing him, and all those who are suffering from coronovirus, a speedy recovery.”

So far Mr Johnson has spent two nights in intensive care, with health minister Edward Argar confirming this morning that the prime minister is “comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits”.

