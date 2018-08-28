Suicide prevention scheme gets £50,000 to expand

A Tower Hamlets scheme teaching ‘suicide first-aid’ has received £50,000 from Health Education England to expand across North East London.

A mix of professionals from health, social care and other public sector staff completed the first ASIST course in the summer 2018, run at Merchant Street Community Centre, Tower Hamlets. Picture: LBTH A mix of professionals from health, social care and other public sector staff completed the first ASIST course in the summer 2018, run at Merchant Street Community Centre, Tower Hamlets. Picture: LBTH

The programme, called applied suicide intervention skills training (ASIST) is a two day course in practical skills to aid in a mental health crisis.

ASIST helps people identify signs that someone may be suicidal and implement a ‘suicide safety plan’.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs said: “We’re really pleased to see ASIST rolled out across seven other boroughs in east London, which is a testament to its effectiveness.

“It’s one of many ways the council works with local health organisations to prevent suicide and suicide attempts.”

The training is aimed at anyone who may perform a role in care, from nurses and teachers to faith leaders and members of the community.

More than 230 people have been through ASIST since it started in 2018 in Tower Hamlets and the programme is aiming to train 400 more in East London by the end of 2019.