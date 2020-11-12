Search

The Royal London Hospital staff back Barts Charity’s Christmas appeal

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 November 2020

The Royal London geriatric consultant Sophie Edwards. Picture: Barts Charity

The Royal London geriatric consultant Sophie Edwards. Picture: Barts Charity

Barts Charity

The Royal London Hospital staff are encouraging people to support Barts Charity’s Christmas appeal and ensure every patient spending the festive season in one of the trust’s hospitals receives a gift.

The Royal London's clinical director for respiratory medicine, Veronica White. Picture: Barts CharityThe Royal London's clinical director for respiratory medicine, Veronica White. Picture: Barts Charity

The charity is also aiming to raise enough money to provide hampers for staff in each of the five hospitals Barts Charity supports - The Royal London, Mile End, St Bartholomew’s, Newham and Whipps Cross- as thanks for their hard work in a challenging year.

Geriatric consultant Sophie Edwards said: “This Christmas is going to be harder than ever for the frail and vulnerable patients in The Royal London.

“It’s very important that we’re able to offer them some comfort and joy in the midst of a very bleak winter.

“Everyone deserves a gift during the festive season and many of our patients are extremely grateful to have something to open on Christmas Day, and some of our older patients will have no other family or friends to provide this.”

She is among several staff members featuring in an ad campaign promoting the appeal at bus stops around Tower Hamlets and at Whitechapel station.

Colleague Veronica White, the clinical director for respiratory medicine, said: “I am expecting a difficult Christmas in east London’s hospitals this year.

“But if we get a strong response from the community to the Barts Charity Christmas gift appeal, we can make life a little easier on our patients.

“Giving presents to patients in hospital is a great way bring some joy and show we care.”

Fiona Miller Smith, chief executive of Barts Charity, added: “We have been immensely proud of the people of east London, who rallied around our NHS workers during the first peak of the pandemic and helped us raise record amounts to support the fight against Covid.

“We hope east Londoners will once again show their generous spirit and help us bring a little festive joy to our hospitals during another challenging period.”

To find out more about the appeal or to make a donation, visit bartscharity.org.uk/Christmas or call 020 7618 1720.

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

City Hall praise as ‘Shadwell Responds’ to Covid crisis helping isolated families get online

Alliance praised for helping people cope with impact of pandemic. Picture: Shadwell Responds

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

City Hall praise as ‘Shadwell Responds’ to Covid crisis helping isolated families get online

Alliance praised for helping people cope with impact of pandemic. Picture: Shadwell Responds

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

The Royal London Hospital staff back Barts Charity’s Christmas appeal

The Royal London geriatric consultant Sophie Edwards. Picture: Barts Charity

Met’s armed Counter Terrorism Command arrest two ‘suspects’ from east London in car near Buckingham Palace

Two men from east London arrested in Westminster by armed police. Picture: Met Police

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

Column: West Ham Women captain Gilly Flaherty on win over Birmingham City

West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty. Picture: West Ham United

Defender signs first pro contract with West Ham

Jamal Baptiste has signed a professional contract with West Ham United. Picture: Arfa/West Ham United