Royal London Hospital’s trust out of special measures after four years

The trust which runs the Royal London Hospital has come out of special measures for quality after four years.

Barts Health NHS Trust was placed into special measures for both quality and finance reasons in 2015 following a Care Quality Commission report that branded one of its hospitals, Whipps Cross, as inadequate.

The sanction in relation to quality has now been lifted after inspectors carried out a month-long review of three of Barts’ sites - Newham, Whipps Cross and the Royal London Hospital.

It is still in special measures for finance reasons.

The report, released yesterday (Tuesday) highlighted a host of positive aspects at the Royal London Hospital.

It included praise for the hospital’s use of robotic surgery, innovative practice by the trauma team and having the country’s first specialist burns unit embedded in an emergency department.

The chief executive of Barts Health, Alwen Williams, said: “Today is a significant step forward on our improvement journey and a tribute to the skill and dedication of our hard-working and talented staff.

“We will continue to address areas where there is further work to be done, and now look forward to charting our own course to becoming a high-performing group of hospitals, renowned for excellence and innovation, and providing safe and compassionate care to the people of east London and beyond.”

The inspection assesses five key aspects, asking if each department and the hospital as a whole is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The Whitechapel Road hospital’s critical care unit was praised for having outstanding care, while the dental hospital was rated outstanding in three areas.

Jackie Sullivan, managing director at the Royal London Hospital said: “I am extremely proud of The Royal London Hospital team for the amazing improvements, as shown by 70 per cent of all domains being rated good or outstanding, and no ‘inadequate’ ratings. Huge congratulations to all our staff.”

Chief inspector of hospitals, Prof Edward Baker, added: “Barts Health NHS Trust has made real, consistent progress.

“There has been substantial improvement in the quality of services at the trust and I am happy to recommend that it is removed from special measures.”