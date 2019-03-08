Search

Barts Health teams recognised for 'inspirational' cancer support

PUBLISHED: 07:17 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 21 October 2019

The Macmillan acute oncology service team at the Royal London Hospital has been nominated for an award recognising the significant improvements they have made to the service offered to people living with cancer. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

The Macmillan acute oncology service team at the Royal London Hospital has been nominated for an award recognising the significant improvements they have made to the service offered to people living with cancer. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

Two teams from Barts Health NHS Foundation Trust have been shortlisted for an award recognising their inspirational work supporting people living with cancer.

Whipps Cross Hospital urology team is up for an Macmillan Professionals Excellence Award. Picture: Macmillan Cancer SupportWhipps Cross Hospital urology team is up for an Macmillan Professionals Excellence Award. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

The Macmillan acute oncology service (AOS) team at The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel and the urology team at Whipps Cross Hospital have been nominated by colleagues for a Macmillan Professionals Excellence Award in the quality improvement excellence category.

This award recognises teams who have made significant improvements within an existing service offered to people living with cancer.

The Macmillian AOS, which covers Newham University Hospital and Whipps Cross University Hospital as well as The Royal London, has doubled the number of its nurses from three to six over the past four years.

This has given the team the capacity to respond to more acute presentations with compassionate care that meets every patient's individual physical, emotional, spiritual and financial needs.

The Macmillan acute oncology service team at the Royal London Hospital has been nominated for an award recognising the significant improvements they have made to the service offered to people living with cancer. Picture: Macmillan Cancer SupportThe Macmillan acute oncology service team at the Royal London Hospital has been nominated for an award recognising the significant improvements they have made to the service offered to people living with cancer. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

The expert team also offer essential support to staff in the emergency department, on the wards and in the community.

Lead AOS consultant Nikos Diamantis said: "Our service is a big safety net - it doesn't allow any patient to fall through.

"Patients have their own nurse specialists, they have their own doctors, but everyone now knows that whenever a crisis comes, we will be there."

Whipps Cross Hospital urology team is up for an Macmillan Professionals Excellence Award. Picture: Macmillan Cancer SupportWhipps Cross Hospital urology team is up for an Macmillan Professionals Excellence Award. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

The Whipps Cross urology team implemented a new model of working combining nursing services split across four hospitals sites for urological cancer patients at the Barts Health NHS Trust.

These improvements are so novel and effective that Macmillan nurse Alexandra Smith was asked to present the work at a pan-European scientific meeting.

The team have been invited to run workshops in New Zealand, China, Dubai and Saudi Arabia to share best practice.

Macmillan head of service for London, Ed Tallis, said: "Macmillan is working in close partnership with the NHS to support and enhance the capacity of our cancer workforce in north-east London. As a charity, we are only able to do this thanks to the generous support of the public."

The annual Macmillan Professionals Excellence Awards, which will be held on November 7 in Birmingham.

