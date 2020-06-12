Search

Advanced search

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 June 2020

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is "quite an intimidating prospect." Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

Archant

A vulnerable Bethnal Green woman says people who have been shielding need clarity as coronavirus lockdown restrictions change.

Former cancer patient Sarah Davis, pictured out and about in east London before lockdown, says what is needed is Former cancer patient Sarah Davis, pictured out and about in east London before lockdown, says what is needed is "discussion and evidence of a wider plan for people who are shielding - not snap decisions". Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support

With more shops opening, people returning to work and some social outings permitted, many vulnerable people - including those living with cancer - are feeling confused and anxious about how the new measures will affect them.

Sarah Davis, 29, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2017 and had a stem cell transplant the following year, has been shielding since March.

She admits she’s “quite conflicted” about the new advice and doesn’t feel comfortable to go out.

Sarah said: “On the one hand I am glad vulnerable and shielding people are being discussed but the move is just so sudden and has added to the confusion.

“I personally would’ve liked discussion and evidence of a wider plan for people who are shielding - not snap decisions that, quite frankly, seem irresponsible.

“I’ve seen no scientific evidence being presented to justify the move. The infection rate is still quite high.”

You may also want to watch:

A freelance artist and sculptor, Sarah is currently furloughed from a part time job and has lost all her creative work during lockdown.

“I love living in east London, it’s thriving and lively but so, so busy - which makes the idea of venturing out after 12 weeks quite an intimidating prospect,” she said.

“I am able to work on personal art projects from home, which is a real boost - although I miss my art studio - but I only feel comfortable going back to work when it is safe to do so.”

Macmillan Cancer Support, which helped Sarah throughout her treatment and recovery, is calling for clear communication from the government so vulnerable people can feel safe and access support.

Anna Collishaw-Nikodemus from Macmillan said: “Many people living with cancer in London are having to make decisions about new advice and whether they feel safe to go out once a day.

“So, we are asking the government to communicate clearly with people who are shielding and those that support them.

“This will help them make decisions about whether they or members of their household should leave home, go to work or school.”

• To donate to Macmillan Cancer Support’s emergency appeal, visit macmillan.org.uk/emergency or call 0300 1000 200.

The free Macmillan support line is open every day, between 8am-8pm, on 0808 808 00 00.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Calls to remove slave trader Sir John Cass’s name from East End

Sir John Cass Red Coat School, Stepney Way. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Bethnal Green Islamic State schoolgirl ‘cannot be regarded as victim’, court told

Shamima Begum will appeal against the decision to ban her from returning to the UK. Picture: Met Police

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Most Read

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Calls to remove slave trader Sir John Cass’s name from East End

Sir John Cass Red Coat School, Stepney Way. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Bethnal Green Islamic State schoolgirl ‘cannot be regarded as victim’, court told

Shamima Begum will appeal against the decision to ban her from returning to the UK. Picture: Met Police

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Boxing: A piece of silver but not quite Olympic gold

Commonwealth Games welterweight champion Nicky Gargano in training

Rugby: Player strike ‘would be foolhardy’ says Lord Myners

A Premiership Rugby match ball

Bethnal Green Islamic State schoolgirl ‘cannot be regarded as victim’, court told

Shamima Begum will appeal against the decision to ban her from returning to the UK. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Pakistan tour ‘not linked to return visit’

Pakistan's Misbah ul Haq
Drive 24