New blood pressure trial operation by Barts surgeons gives hope to hypertension patients

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 March 2019

Patient being tested for blood pressure in trial followijng breakthrough 'de-nerve' operation. Picture: Barts NHS

Patient being tested for blood pressure in trial followijng breakthrough 'de-nerve' operation. Picture: Barts NHS

Barts NHS

A one-off operation that targets the nerves connected to the kidney has been devised by surgeons at Barts and the Royal London that reduces blood pressure in hypertension patients for at least six months.

Operation targets nerves connected to the kidney to reduce blood pressure in hypertension patients. Picture: Barts NHSOperation targets nerves connected to the kidney to reduce blood pressure in hypertension patients. Picture: Barts NHS

An international clinical trial led in the UK by Queen Mary University and Barts Health NHS Trust also found that the patients undergoing the new procedure needed fewer blood pressure medications.

The surgery offers hope to patients with high blood pressure who don’t respond to drugs and are at risk of stroke and heart attack.

“These results point towards an exciting future for this new technology,” Queen Mary University’s Prof Melvin Lobo from Barts Health trust explained.

“We hope the renal ‘denerve’ therapy could soon be offered as an alternative to many lifelong medications for hypertension, if long-term safety is proved in larger trials now under way.”

The international trial carried out at Bart’s Biomedical research centre, published in the Circulation medical journal and presented at the American College of Cardiology conference in New Orleans, tested a one-hour renal ‘de-nerve’ operation which uses ultrasound to disrupt nerve signals controlling blood pressure between kidneys and brain.

Patients in Britain, the US, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and the US were randomly selected to receive either de-nerve or a ‘sham’ procedure.

Renal ‘denervation’ led to a significant and safe lowering of blood pressure after just two months in patients not taking medication.

Some 140 patients in the second part of the study were investigated to see if renal ‘de-nerve’ remained effective in those who had the option to re-set their blood pressure medication.

They found blood pressure lowering was maintained for six months after the operation with 58 per cent achieving control.

Most patients had needed additional medications to improve blood pressure control.

But more than twice as many patients were completely free of medication at six months after the operation compared to those given the ‘sham’ treatment.

There were no safety concerns in either group throughout the six months experiment, the health trust assured.

Shop accused of selling alcohol to schoolgirls who turned up drunk to lessons

TSB News has been stripped of its licence. Pic: Rachael Burford.

Government will pay for for extra security at mosques in Tower Hamlets

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and the Bishop of London Sarah Mullally at prayers held at the East London Mosque for the victims of the Christchurch mosques shootings. Pic: Ken Mears

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Car ban planned for 'school streets' in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Man arrested after car crashes into Whitechapel pub

Emergency services were called to a crash at Goodman's Field in Whitechapel. Picture: @hackneycyclist

