Search

Advanced search

Private BMI hospital in Stepney rated ‘2nd best in Britain’ after helping NHS Royal London tackle Covid

PUBLISHED: 18:16 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 06 August 2020

Vascular disease treatment at BMI's London Independent Hospital at Stepney Green. Picture: BMI

Vascular disease treatment at BMI's London Independent Hospital at Stepney Green. Picture: BMI

BMI

One of the “top performing hospitals in the UK” coming through Coronavirus has been named as the London Independent in Stepney after its role supporting the Royal London during the pandemic crisis.

Consultant surgeon Vivek Gulatiin... Consultant surgeon Vivek Gulatiin... "We had glowing report from Royal London during intense Covid period when we helped NHS." Picture: BMI

The private BMI medical centre has been ranked second of all independent hospitals and 30th best in Britain overall, while the NHS Royal London at Whitechapel is listed 40th overall, according to Newsweek and Statista data analysts.

The BMI treated 1,350 people at Stepney Green through outpatients, day case and inpatient procedures to ease congestion on the Royal London’s staff and beds during the acute-phase of the pandemic.

All three of its operating theatres were switched to help out with urgent procedures diverted from Whitechapel.

“We had a glowing report from our NHS colleagues during the intense Covid-19 period,” BMI’s consultant orthopaedic surgeon Vivek Gulati said. “Those times showed the systematic way the team approaches problem-solving together, when we helped the NHS with care and equipment.”

Jubilant staff at 'London Indy' hospital in Stepney Green when they scored high CQC rating in 2019. Picture: BMIJubilant staff at 'London Indy' hospital in Stepney Green when they scored high CQC rating in 2019. Picture: BMI

The rating has notched the hospital up one place on the “independent best” list from third last year after being judged on recommendations from patients, its medical performance and its support for the NHS during the Covid crisis.

The range of treatment at the London Independent over the past 12 months was acknowledged by the judges as “significant”, from spinal trauma and liver cancer surgery to CT and ultrasound imaging.

The hospital’s executive director Sunny Chada said: “This reflects how we’ve performed from a medical outcomes view. The score is calculated on feedback nationally and internationally as well as feedback from our patients, which really means a great deal.”

Seriously ill patients treated by staff included those who might otherwise have faced severe consequences such as liver cancer and spinal trauma.

London Independent in Beaumont Square, Stepney Green, rated 2nd best private hospital in Britain. Picture: GoogleLondon Independent in Beaumont Square, Stepney Green, rated 2nd best private hospital in Britain. Picture: Google

The “London Indy” was also selected as the official emergency hospital for the world’s top athletes during the 2012 Olympics staged at Stratford just three miles away.

The list of “best hospitals” covers 21 countries, now in its second year. Its UK listing puts the Royal London at 40, while St Bartholemew’s in the City, part of the same NHS trust, made it to 12th place. Guy’s in Southwark was eighth, while St Thomas’s in Lambeth hit the top slot as Britain’s best.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council charged over death of five-year-old in park in 2015

Alexia Walenkaki died a day before her sixth birthday. Picture: Family

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

Canary Wharf could become post-Brexit ‘cash laundry’ for global crime, Queen Mary researcher warns

Canary Wharf and The City in shadow of Brexit without EU deal on financial regulations. Picture: CWG

Six held in dawn raids at 10 addresses aimed at ‘disrupting East End’s drugs supplies’

Police arrests in Operation Continuum to distrupt drugs and violence in London's East End. Picture: Met Police

New flats in Stepney completed as fitting memory to ‘Battle of Cable Street’ veteran Max Levitas

Max Levitas by the Battle of Cable Street mural in 2011. Picture: Glyn Robbins

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council charged over death of five-year-old in park in 2015

Alexia Walenkaki died a day before her sixth birthday. Picture: Family

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

Canary Wharf could become post-Brexit ‘cash laundry’ for global crime, Queen Mary researcher warns

Canary Wharf and The City in shadow of Brexit without EU deal on financial regulations. Picture: CWG

Six held in dawn raids at 10 addresses aimed at ‘disrupting East End’s drugs supplies’

Police arrests in Operation Continuum to distrupt drugs and violence in London's East End. Picture: Met Police

New flats in Stepney completed as fitting memory to ‘Battle of Cable Street’ veteran Max Levitas

Max Levitas by the Battle of Cable Street mural in 2011. Picture: Glyn Robbins

Latest from the East London Advertiser

London Lions sign young GB international Kingsley Okoroh

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Flaherty: Dagenham & Redbridge move is huge for West Ham United women’s team

Gilly Flaherty of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

West Ham United attacker Antonio named July Player of the Month

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

London Lions re-sign point guard Jules Dang-Akodo

London Lions have re-signed Jules Dang-Akodo (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 6

Harrogate Town's Will Smith (left) and Notts County's Kyle Wootton battle for the ball during the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London.