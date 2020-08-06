Private BMI hospital in Stepney rated ‘2nd best in Britain’ after helping NHS Royal London tackle Covid

Vascular disease treatment at BMI's London Independent Hospital at Stepney Green. Picture: BMI BMI

One of the “top performing hospitals in the UK” coming through Coronavirus has been named as the London Independent in Stepney after its role supporting the Royal London during the pandemic crisis.

Consultant surgeon Vivek Gulatiin... "We had glowing report from Royal London during intense Covid period when we helped NHS." Picture: BMI Consultant surgeon Vivek Gulatiin... "We had glowing report from Royal London during intense Covid period when we helped NHS." Picture: BMI

The private BMI medical centre has been ranked second of all independent hospitals and 30th best in Britain overall, while the NHS Royal London at Whitechapel is listed 40th overall, according to Newsweek and Statista data analysts.

The BMI treated 1,350 people at Stepney Green through outpatients, day case and inpatient procedures to ease congestion on the Royal London’s staff and beds during the acute-phase of the pandemic.

All three of its operating theatres were switched to help out with urgent procedures diverted from Whitechapel.

“We had a glowing report from our NHS colleagues during the intense Covid-19 period,” BMI’s consultant orthopaedic surgeon Vivek Gulati said. “Those times showed the systematic way the team approaches problem-solving together, when we helped the NHS with care and equipment.”

Jubilant staff at 'London Indy' hospital in Stepney Green when they scored high CQC rating in 2019. Picture: BMI Jubilant staff at 'London Indy' hospital in Stepney Green when they scored high CQC rating in 2019. Picture: BMI

The rating has notched the hospital up one place on the “independent best” list from third last year after being judged on recommendations from patients, its medical performance and its support for the NHS during the Covid crisis.

The range of treatment at the London Independent over the past 12 months was acknowledged by the judges as “significant”, from spinal trauma and liver cancer surgery to CT and ultrasound imaging.

The hospital’s executive director Sunny Chada said: “This reflects how we’ve performed from a medical outcomes view. The score is calculated on feedback nationally and internationally as well as feedback from our patients, which really means a great deal.”

Seriously ill patients treated by staff included those who might otherwise have faced severe consequences such as liver cancer and spinal trauma.

London Independent in Beaumont Square, Stepney Green, rated 2nd best private hospital in Britain. Picture: Google London Independent in Beaumont Square, Stepney Green, rated 2nd best private hospital in Britain. Picture: Google

The “London Indy” was also selected as the official emergency hospital for the world’s top athletes during the 2012 Olympics staged at Stratford just three miles away.

The list of “best hospitals” covers 21 countries, now in its second year. Its UK listing puts the Royal London at 40, while St Bartholemew’s in the City, part of the same NHS trust, made it to 12th place. Guy’s in Southwark was eighth, while St Thomas’s in Lambeth hit the top slot as Britain’s best.