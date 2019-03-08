Why 'Magic Breakfast' is a good start to the school day for hungry children in Bethnal Green

Children in Bethnal Green get a healthy start to the day with a school breakfast club at St John's Primary. Picture: Amazon Amazon

One of the first school breakfast clubs in Britain has just completed six years of serving up a nourishing start to the day for children in Bethnal Green thanks to online shoppers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Magic Breakfast charity has been running the club at St John's Church primary school since 2013, which has now had funding from Amazon for the past three years.

"Not every child unfortunately is able to have breakfast at home," Magic Breakfast's Alex Cunningham said.

"A healthy breakfast gives children the fuel to make the most of their morning lessons, so it's our mission to support breakfast provisions in areas of disadvantage."

The pupils have a healthy start with cereals, bagels and fruit juice during term time.

Staff from the charity and from Amazon's Bromley-By-Bow depot looked in at the school in Peel Grove, behind York Hall, just before the summer holiday to see that breakfasts reach every child who's at risk of going hungry.