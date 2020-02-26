Search

Hundreds sent home from Canary Wharf office amid coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 13:56 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 26 February 2020

Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Hundreds of staff have been sent home from a Canary Wharf office amid coronavirus fears.

American energy company Chevron has told around 300 employeers at its office in Westferry Circus to work remotely "for the time being" pending tests.

The lockdown was prompted by an employee coming down with flu-like symptoms after returning from a country where there has been a coronavirus outbreak, according to reports.

A Chevron spokesman said: "Chevron continues to monitor the situation very closely, utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities.

"Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure.

"Consequently we have requested that our colleagues based at our Westferry Circus office work from home for the time being."

As of yesterday (February 25), there are 13 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK with another 6,782 people testing negative.

Visit gov.uk/coronavirus more information about coronavirus, including advice for people returning to the UK from infected countries.

