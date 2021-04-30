Care homes get award for elderly residents 'virtual cycling' initiative
- Credit: Ryan Cowan
A not-for-profit organisation running Bethnal Green’s Silk Court care home has won an industry award for its work during the pandemic.
Anchor Hanover has been named Large Residential Care Provider of the Year at the LaingBuisson Awards for “industry excellence” in social care services.
“The last year has been a challenging time,” Anchor Hanover’s care director Cath Holmes said. “We have worked to make sure residents receive the highest care throughout the pandemic.
"Our colleagues’ work has now been recognised.”
The country’s biggest not-for-profit housing and care organisation for the elderly was recognised for “engagement with residents”.
You may also want to watch:
Judges cited its pedal exercisers that create an image of a town street scene on a screen using Google maps as "a simple and effective way" to take people on virtual outings.
This is the second year running that Anchor Hanover has received the care industry title.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in Isle of Dogs
- 2 'Real wage' jobs organisation receives Queen's Award
- 3 How a Millwall law student plans to fight miscarriages of justice
- 4 Depleted Mindset seal emphatic win over HWC
- 5 Politicians join forces on referendum about Tower Hamlets mayor
- 6 Protest at east London GP surgeries being handed to private operator
- 7 Man, 19, stabbed in Stepney Green Park
- 8 Crunch time for Brick Lane: decision on future of Old Truman Brewery deferred
- 9 Comic Zoe Lyons lined up to 'mock the week' in Tobacco Dock
- 10 Charity which helps refugees find jobs gets Queen's Award
The organisation has 114 care homes, owns 54,000 properties around the country and claims to reinvest income from the fees it makes into running them, rather than paying out shareholder dividends.