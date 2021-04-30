Care homes get award for elderly residents 'virtual cycling' initiative

Published: 3:01 PM April 30, 2021

A not-for-profit organisation running Bethnal Green’s Silk Court care home has won an industry award for its work during the pandemic.

Anchor Hanover has been named Large Residential Care Provider of the Year at the LaingBuisson Awards for “industry excellence” in social care services.

“The last year has been a challenging time,” Anchor Hanover’s care director Cath Holmes said. “We have worked to make sure residents receive the highest care throughout the pandemic.

"Our colleagues’ work has now been recognised.”

Big smiles as Anchor Hanover group gets news of care industry award - Credit: Ryan Cowan

The country’s biggest not-for-profit housing and care organisation for the elderly was recognised for “engagement with residents”.

Judges cited its pedal exercisers that create an image of a town street scene on a screen using Google maps as "a simple and effective way" to take people on virtual outings.

This is the second year running that Anchor Hanover has received the care industry title.

The organisation has 114 care homes, owns 54,000 properties around the country and claims to reinvest income from the fees it makes into running them, rather than paying out shareholder dividends.