Hackney Wick's old tram shed gets City cash to turn into a people's hub

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 02 July 2019

The old tramshed-turned-trolleybus depot in the 1950s used as a warehouse since 1961 now being spruced up as a thriving people's community hub. Picture: Bridge House Trust

The old tramshed-turned-trolleybus depot in the 1950s used as a warehouse since 1961 now being spruced up as a thriving people's community hub. Picture: Bridge House Trust

Bridge House Trust

This old tram shed in Hackney Wick that's been used as a storage depot for the past 60 years is about to be turned into a vibrant community hub.

An east London mental health charity has landed a £150,000 windfall to create a new facility for voluntary organisations to run workshops and courses such as gardening, cooking, digital and media skills, creative writing, painting and sports.

Core Arts charity received the funding from City investments to run the Eastway Community Hub project.

"We want to transform the old depot from just a 'storage' place to a thriving social enterprise," Core Arts director Paul Monks enthused. "It will be for services that reduce poverty, raise aspirations and increase wellbeing in the most deprived communities."

Core Arts is commissioning 'shipping container' offices in the depot grounds to let them out as performance and rehearsal space for social enterprises, charities and neighbourhood groups.

The money comes from the City Corporation's Bridge Trust, whose chairman Dhruv Patel said: "This brings services together in one place that could be replicated elsewhere, if it is successful."

The trust gives £20 million a year from investments to help tackle deprivation. It has paid out 8,000 grants worth £400m since 1995, helping to change the lives of Londoners.

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Housing company on Isle of Dogs fined for evading tenants 'redress' scheme

G Crawford Properties managing Millwall's Lockesfield Place estate is fined £3,000. Picture: Google

