Coronavirus: Singing surgeon pens ballad in tribute to NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 April 2020

Charlie Knowles, a surgeon and country singer, has penned a touching ballad in memory of NHS and other key workers who have lost their lives fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Charlie Knowles/PA Wire

Charlie Knowles, a surgeon and country singer, has penned a touching ballad in memory of NHS and other key workers who have lost their lives fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Charlie Knowles/PA Wire

A surgeon and country singer has penned a touching ballad in memory of NHS and other key workers who have lost their lives fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlie Knowles, who is a consultant surgeon at Barts Health NHS Trust, said he hopes the song will help listeners “recognise the risk key workers are taking on behalf of the nation”.

The 52-year-old said the ballad is “close to home” for him as he has lost a friend in Italy to coronavirus and is worried about two colleagues fighting for their lives in an ICU in the UK.

His music video shows the faces and names of healthcare workers who have given their lives to help fight the Covid-19 crisis, while his lyrics are an ode to their service.

Charlie, who is also a surgery professor at Queen Mary University in London, said: “First and foremost, I want listeners to recognise the risk that healthcare workers and other key workers are taking on behalf of the nation, as an increasing number are giving their lives in this task.”

The Whitechapel-based medic added: “This is close to home for me. People are dying, and it’s a reality that I don’t think even we as doctors are used to.

“We face death - when I go and see people who have been stabbed and things like that - but you’re not the person at risk normally.

“And now we are at risk and that’s a different feeling to what we’ve had before.

“It’s genuinely a feeling of fear, and in particular Asian colleagues and friends who have background medical conditions are seeing people in numbers who look and have similar health status to them dying.”

He added the ballad aims to raise money for families of people who have died or been incapacitated by coronavirus, and over £3,500 was donated in the first 24 hours of its release.

Charlie has previously recorded an EP in Los Angeles with Grammy award-nominated and multiple Juno award-winning producer Brandon Friesen, and is recording an album with Nick Tauber, a UK producer best known for his work with Thin Lizzy, Toyah and Marillion in the 1970s and 1980s.

To donate to his fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ballad-for-the-nhs

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray's wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a 'knee jerk reaction'

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Royal London Hospital doctor raises £10k for Covid-19 emergency appeal

Dr Joshua Michaels is part of The Royal London Hospital team fighting the coronavirus. Picture: J Michaels

Shea family feel 'left out' of Kray movie Legend about story of 'tragic' Frances

True-crime movie Legend with Emily Browning as Frances Kray and Tom Hardy as Reggie Kray

Kray family fury over 'gay' jibe for Helgeland's Hollywood movie of the East End gangsters

Tom Hardy as both Reggie and Ronnie Kray [Phot: Greg Williams]

