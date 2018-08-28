Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Children in Tower Hamlets and Newham offered chance to study real human heart

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 January 2019

Centre of the Cell is suspended above laboratories at Queen Mary University London. Picture: Queen Mary University London.

Centre of the Cell is suspended above laboratories at Queen Mary University London. Picture: Queen Mary University London.

Queen Mary University London

Children from disadvantaged schools are being offered the chance to study a real human heart to better understand their own.

A £9,000 grant from Heart Research UK and Subway is funding the project that will also include interactive workshops.

The experience will be available to pupils in Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Newham.

Students from the Bengali community are of special priority, as they are more vulnerable to circulatory diseases.

According to the British Heart Foundation, people from a South Asian background are up to 50 per cent more likely to develop coronary heart disease than white Europeans. This is down to factors that include body shape and genetics.

Umme Aysha, development manager at Centre of the Cell, which is hosting the specimen and workshops, said: “We’re hopeful that by engaging this group at a young age and offering them an insight into a working heart we can inspire them to make positive health choices, inspirational career paths and turn back the clock on heart disease.”

Centre of the Cell is an education centre suspended above the working laboratories at Queen Mary University London.

As well as improving knowledge of how the heart works, the centre also encourages children to pursue careers in clinical investigation.

The grant from Heart Research UK will pay for the installation of the preserved human heart and the adjoining programme will describe its life and then death from coronary heart disease.

Subway’s contribution comes from donations made by customers and from money raised in Subway-branded 5K fun runs.

Sarah Mirfin, Healthy Heart coordinator at Heart Research UK, said: “Everyone should be given the opportunity to live a healthier, happier, longer life. I’m happy that this funding will allow more children to be inspired to improve the heart health of themselves and others.”

Since it was founded in 1967, Heart Research UK has given more than £25 million to fund medical research in hospitals and universities across the UK.

Primary school teachers in Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Newham who think their pupils will benefit from a visit to the centre are encouraged to contact Umme Aysha on 020 7882 2476.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Poplar flat

The woman's body was found in Salisbury House in Hobday Street. Pic: Google

Isle of Dogs murder: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Jailed: Tower Hamlets men who drugged and sexually assaulted 21-year-old woman

Mizad Miah, left, and Belal Ahmed have been jailed for a total of 24 years. Pic: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Poster threatens to spit-roast dogs whose owners don’t clean up after them

Dog mess poster in Overstrand. Picture: submitted

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Weird Norfolk: What lies beneath Organ Beck, Beeston Regis?

Organ Beck in Beeston Regis with Beeston Bump and St Andrews Church. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Motorist left shaken after three men forced his car to stop on Christmas Day

Police are appealing for help to catch thieves who stole vacuum cleaners in Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Flood alerts or warnings are expected over the next few days

Flood warnings or alerts are expected over the next few days. File photo. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Alexander impressed with Salford players and the officials at O’s

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London begin the New Year in fine style with derby delight over rivals Barking

Action from East London against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Orient boss positive players will react away to Wrexham

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and manager Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with the fourth official Damith Bandara with Salford City boss Graham Alexander in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Children in Tower Hamlets and Newham offered chance to study real human heart

Centre of the Cell is suspended above laboratories at Queen Mary University London. Picture: Queen Mary University London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists