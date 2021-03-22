Published: 4:00 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 4:05 PM March 22, 2021

No need to trek to the Himalayas to go rock climbing as the adventurous may soon have a wall to grapple with overlooking the Regent's Canal.

A climbing centre is being fitted out in Sheep Lane with "a stunning view" of the former Bethnal Green gasworks opposite.

Soon opening in east London... like this indoor climbing centre at Tottenham Hale - Credit: Stronghold

It is to have a 16ft high climbing surface, not quite in the ‘Everest’ class but a start for wannabe mountaineers. The wall is part of a housing complex by Aitch construction group completed in November with space leased out to Stronghold climbing centres.

“They’ve been getting the site ready for us to move in,” Stronghold’s chief Patrick Hammond said. “Now we have the keys we’re cracking on with our fit-out. This will be a real step forward for east London’s climbing community.”

Covid restrictions enough to make you climb the wall - Credit: Stronghold

Indoor climbing has its debut as an Olympic sport in Tokyo. The only stumbling block has been the pandemic, but enthusiasts hope to get over that barrier.