News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Health

New climbing wall on Regent's Canal is a step up for the adventurous

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:00 PM March 22, 2021    Updated: 4:05 PM March 22, 2021
New indoor climbing centre for east London

Reaching the heights... new indoor climbing centre planned for east London - Credit: Stronghold

No need to trek to the Himalayas to go rock climbing as the adventurous may soon have a wall to grapple with overlooking the Regent's Canal.

A climbing centre is being fitted out in Sheep Lane with "a stunning view" of the former Bethnal Green gasworks opposite. 

Soon opening in east London... like this indoor climbing centre at Tottenham Hale

Soon opening in east London... like this indoor climbing centre at Tottenham Hale - Credit: Stronghold

It is to have a 16ft high climbing surface, not quite in the ‘Everest’ class but a start for wannabe mountaineers. The wall is part of a housing complex by Aitch construction group completed in November with space leased out to Stronghold climbing centres. 

“They’ve been getting the site ready for us to move in,” Stronghold’s chief Patrick Hammond said. “Now we have the keys we’re cracking on with our fit-out. This will be a real step forward for east London’s climbing community.”  

Covid restrictions enough to make you climb the wall

Covid restrictions enough to make you climb the wall - Credit: Stronghold

Indoor climbing has its debut as an Olympic sport in Tokyo. The only stumbling block has been the pandemic, but enthusiasts hope to get over that barrier. 

You may also want to watch:

London
Hackney News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow

Man banned from contacting MPs for 12 years after campaign of threats...

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Volunteer bringing an Easter egg smile to Isle of Dogs pensioner... but hidden by Covid safety mask

Easter eggs rolled out on Isle of Dogs with a smile for pensioners

Mike Brooke

person
Government's Kickstart programme could lead to jobs or apprenticeships like these two working for TfL

Hundreds get on jobs ladder with 'Kickstart' placements after Covid crisis

Mike Brooke

person
Immunising against deadly viruses to save lives

Bethnal Green teacher jabs at 'conspiracy' theory that stops pupils...

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus