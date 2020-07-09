Search

Advanced search

East London’s community band to stream free online Saturday concert after lockdown hit rehearsals

PUBLISHED: 15:01 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 09 July 2020

Banging the drum... East London Community Band ready to stream a live free concert on Facebook. Picture: ELCB

Banging the drum... East London Community Band ready to stream a live free concert on Facebook. Picture: ELCB

ELCB

A “virtual concert” is being staged online free by members of the East London Community Band which has been hit hard by the lockdown preventing them rehearsing together.

The band rehearsing in 2018 at St Dunstan'’s historic parish church in Stepney for their Christmas concert. Picture: ELCBThe band rehearsing in 2018 at St Dunstan'’s historic parish church in Stepney for their Christmas concert. Picture: ELCB

They are giving performances on Facebook on Saturday evening to show that they’re not licked yet.

The “community spirit” is coming through the pandemic to keep the inter-generation charity alive for its 50th anniversary in 2024.

“The point of the band is to make music together,” the charity’s chair of trustees Suzanne Gorman explains.

“Lockdown meant we risked losing touch or feeling alienated by the virtual space we were forced into.”

But its musical team led by Matthew Hardy came up with an online programme to inspire members to keep going.

East London's community band performing 'al fresco' in Millwall Park before the lockdown. Picture: ELCBEast London's community band performing 'al fresco' in Millwall Park before the lockdown. Picture: ELCB

“The social side is almost as important as making the music,” Suzanne adds.

“The future for funding is uncertain — but the resilience of this group has shown that we’ll be around for a few years yet!”

The music-making charity normally meets every Friday evening at the Shadwell Centre.

But it had to take its rehearsals online when the lockdown began. Original scores have been worked out that responded to the pandemic which are being performed on Saturday.

Several band members are frontline NHS workers, like GP Jackie Applebee who normally runs the Tredegar practice in Bow when she’s not out campaigning, or taking time off for last week’s Unison rally over council contracts or last summer’s “climate emergency” demo which brought the Whitechapel Road to a standstill.

GP Jackie Applebee swaps her claronet to 'play' the megaphone at a 'climate emergency' demo in Whitechapel in 2019. Picture: Mike BrookeGP Jackie Applebee swaps her claronet to 'play' the megaphone at a 'climate emergency' demo in Whitechapel in 2019. Picture: Mike Brooke

But Dr Applebee doesn’t let the community band play second fiddle in her active life, rather that she plays second clarinet for them.

Saturday’s programme features pre-recorded pieces from the band’s jazz, early music and chamber ensembles as well as solos performed live.

Audiences can join the Facebook livestream at 6pm, July 11.

The band subsidises tuition, offers free instrument loan and takes on anyone of any age and any ability to make music together. It relies on membership fees and grants to keep going and is now appealing for public help from wellwishers on its Just Giving crowdfunding page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Breaking News: Four injured as building site crane collapses onto two houses in Bow

Compton Close... 60ft crane has collapsed onto two houses and a new block of flats. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Two arrested on picket line outside Tower Hamlets transport depot on 2nd day of council strike

Unison's online rally for Tower Hamlets council strike action

Crane collapse: Met Police begins investigation into tragedy at Bow where woman of 85 was killed

Police cordon srtill in place following crane collapse tragedy in Bromley-by-Bow. Picture: Met Police

Neighbours tell of horror and rescue after 60ft crane crashes down on two houses in Bow

House in Compton Close with the crane crashed through the roof. Picture: Sid Rahman

Crane collapse: Woman dies in Bow tragedy as neighbours go to the rescue

Collapsed crane also tore through a block of flats being built next to Compton Close. Picture: Sid Rahman

Most Read

Breaking News: Four injured as building site crane collapses onto two houses in Bow

Compton Close... 60ft crane has collapsed onto two houses and a new block of flats. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Two arrested on picket line outside Tower Hamlets transport depot on 2nd day of council strike

Unison's online rally for Tower Hamlets council strike action

Crane collapse: Met Police begins investigation into tragedy at Bow where woman of 85 was killed

Police cordon srtill in place following crane collapse tragedy in Bromley-by-Bow. Picture: Met Police

Neighbours tell of horror and rescue after 60ft crane crashes down on two houses in Bow

House in Compton Close with the crane crashed through the roof. Picture: Sid Rahman

Crane collapse: Woman dies in Bow tragedy as neighbours go to the rescue

Collapsed crane also tore through a block of flats being built next to Compton Close. Picture: Sid Rahman

Latest from the East London Advertiser

GB Hockey teams to return in October

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

England name 24-man ODI training squad

England's Eoin Morgan (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Australian Arnold is a keeper for West Ham Women

Mackenzie Arnold has joined West Ham Women (pic whufc)

West Ham’s Fabianski focused on ‘great opportunity’ at Norwich

West Ham United's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski

West Ham Women’s captain Flaherty ‘delighted to be back’

West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty on the ball against Arsenal in their FA Cup meeting last season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)