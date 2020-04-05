Coronavirus: Clear message from mayor of Tower Hamlets to ‘stay at home and be safe’

At a distance... Tower Hamlets enforcement officers start patrols in the streets. Pictrure: LBTH LBTH

Enforcement officers are out in the streets, parks and open spaces of east London over the weekend to stop people flouting the government’s lock-down precaution measures.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs previously helping out at an East End food bank. Picture: Kois Miah Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs previously helping out at an East End food bank. Picture: Kois Miah

A plea has gone out from the Mayor of Tower Hamlets to “stay at home” to help the authorities curb the spread of the Coronovirus pandemic.

It comes in the wake of thousands of “sun worshippers” in south London flouting the safety rules turning up in public places in crowds now that the spring weather has finally arrived. Brockwell Park has had to be closed because 3,000 people turned up on Saturday, many sunbathing or in large groups which the local authority said was “unacceptable”.

The authorities in east London had already closed Victoria Park last week as a measure to enforce ‘social distancing’ to prevent infection through crowd contact.

Keeping watch... Tower Hamlets CCTV monitoring centre on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: LBTH Keeping watch... Tower Hamlets CCTV monitoring centre on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: LBTH

Enforcement officers from Tower Hamlets Council are using CCTV monitored from its centre on the Isle of Dogs to help make sure people and businesses are following the government restrictions.

This includes responding to concerns about large groups and where people are not keeping to the ‘social distancing’ rules.

The officers are also patrolling the streets to raise public awareness of government and NHS advice as well as checking on households who may be vulnerable to help make sure they’re safe and well.

Mayor John Biggs... "We will get through this crisis as part of our strong community in the East End of London." Pictrure: LBTH Mayor John Biggs... "We will get through this crisis as part of our strong community in the East End of London." Pictrure: LBTH

The food Supplied by the government was delivered to Bethnal Green where staff and volunteers prepared and packed it for delivery. The boxes were supplemented with extra fresh food “to make sure they are nutritionally balanced”. They are for households that the NHS has identified as “extremely vulnerable” who are advised not to leave home.

The council is also appealing to anyone who needs help with food supplies to call 020-7364 3030 or complete our online form.

Mayor Biggs has put together a video message on Twitter in which he urges: “Call that number if you think you need particular help because of coronavirus.

Paramedics at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel ready to go into action. Pictrure: LBTH Paramedics at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel ready to go into action. Pictrure: LBTH

“We will get through this crisis. We are here to work for you and to help take the strain off the NHS, to support you as part of our strong community in the East End of London.”

Boxes of food and groceries have begun to be distributed by the council and volunteers to vulnerable households, as reported last week by the East London Advertiser.

The town hall is also appealing for people to join its care team, with paid work available both short-term and long-term. Job vacancies include carers who can provide support in people’s homes as well as in teams providing care and support for those living in supported and extra care housing or residential care homes. A recruitment hotline has been set up on 020-7364 2280, or email CareWorkerRecruitment@towerhamlets.gov.uk.

