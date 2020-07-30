Search

Coronavirus quiz: How well do you know the social distancing rules?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 July 2020

Pubs started reopening in early July. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Pubs started reopening in early July. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Life has changed beyond recognition in the past five months - but how well do you really know the new coronavirus rules?

Since early March the government has introduced more and more guidelines in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus and to help keep the population healthy.

Advice started with regular, thorough hand washing and no longer shaking hands, soon avoiding large gatherings was the norm and then came the clear advice to stay at home to save lives.

But as the country has emerged from lockdown, new rules, which change with different settings and scenarios, have been introduced.

While some of the instructions are very clear, others have caused confusion with people interpreting the advice differently.

Now that shops, pubs and restaurants are open, and swimming pools and gyms begin to let people back, how well do you know the rules?

Take our quiz to find out.

Most Read

Child in critical but stable condition after falling from block of flats in Poplar

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Tower Bridge brought to grinding halt by minicab drivers’ mass protest over Congestion Charge

Blocking Tower Bridge... minicab drivers protest at Congestion Charge that's putting them out of business. Picture: IWUGB

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Covid cash crisis delaying Tower Hamlets’ Council’s ‘Liveable Streets’ road closure programme

Delayed by Covid funding emergency... Roman Road, one of 17 Tower Hamlets Council traffic ban schemes. Picture: LBTH

‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

