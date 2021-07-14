Published: 1:40 PM July 14, 2021

The rate of new Covid-19 cases in the East End has risen by two thirds in just one week — mainly among young adults, figures reveal.

The numbers reached 263 per 100,000 of the Tower Hamlets population over seven days, compared to 158 the week before.

That’s a 66 per cent rise - with the biggest increases among young people, some of whom have yet to get their first dose of the vaccine.

It has led to Tower Hamlets health authorities urging the public to get immunised as soon as possible at NHS clinics that have been set up to cope with the demand.

Dr Somen Banerjee... risk of Covid-19 increases "in people not yet vaccinated".

“The likelihood is that cases will continue to rise through July as restrictions ease,” Tower Hamlets director of public health Dr Somen Banerjee warned.

“The risk of getting Covid-19 or experiencing severe impacts of infection will increase in people who are not yet vaccinated.

“This highlights the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Hospital admissions due to Covid-19 continue to rise but are still low compared to last year’s spike.

Cases in people 60 or over continue to rise — but rates are much lower than in younger age groups because eight out of 10 seniors are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Around 8,000 more people have had their first jab and 6,000 more have had their second dose in the past week alone in Tower Hamlets, through surgeries and NHS vaccine clinics.

That means 184,000 people have now had at least their first dose and 92,000 are said to be “fully vaccinated” with two doses in the borough.

“This is great progress,” Dr Banerjee added. “More and more people are better protected and this prevents further spread.”

Many Covid rules around social distancing will no longer be legally required from July 19.

But medical experts and scientists continue their warnings to keep a social distance and to wear face masks on public transport.

This comes as Covid cases have increased fourfold over the past month in some areas of east London.