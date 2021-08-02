News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Health

Tower Hamlets stages Covid jab festival

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:51 AM August 2, 2021   
Roll up for your Pfizer jab... Langdon Park last day Monday, August 2, up to 6pm

Roll up for your Pfizer jab... the final day of a Covid vaccine festival is taking place in Langdon Park today Monday, August 2, until 6pm - Credit: LBTH

A four-day vaccine festival has been staged in Poplar’s Langdon Park to encourage people to get a Covid jab. 

Live music and free food was on offer by Tower Hamlets Council to entice more people to turn up. 

The last day of the Jab Fest is today, Monday, August 2, from 10am to 6pm. 

Deputy Mayor Rachel Blake... she's had her jab

Deputy Mayor Rachel Blake - Credit: LBTH

“We want to make sure people are safe as things open up,” deputy mayor Rachel Blake said. “Everyone can get a jab easily, especially younger people, to get protected against Covid.” 

First and second Pfizer jabs have been offered to anyone aged 18 and over, with no appointments needed nor identity required. 

Weekly clinics are also being held at the East London Mosque in Whitechapel, with others planned in schools and university campuses in the new term. A new online booking system is running with a vaccine helpline. 

The council is also running its #Ihadmyjab campaign with the NHS to encourage people to take a photo and share it on social media with their vaccine story. 

The Pfizer inoculation against Covid

Covid jabs are on offer at the Langdon Park vaccine festival. - Credit: LBTH

