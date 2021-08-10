Covid jabs top 200,000 in the East End
- Credit: LBTH
A milestone has been reached with first Covid jabs having reached 200,000 people in the East End.
It follows a live music “jab festival” staged in Poplar’s in Langdon Park by Tower Hamlets Council last month which attracted 500 young people who have been missing out on their vaccines.
First and second Pfizer vaccinations were given, targeting those aged 18 to 30 who were given food vouchers with their jabs.
“We’ve reached this milestone, but no time to get complacent,” deputy mayor Rachel Blake said: “There are still many people eligible who haven’t yet had their vaccine.”
Pop up clinics to get the population inoculated included the Mile End Arts Pavilion, Shadwell’s Cable Street GP Surgery and more pharmacies. There are also walk-in slots at most clinics and no identity or documents needed.
Mayor John Biggs said: “Reaching 200,000 vaccines is incredible. But we still have more work making sure anyone eligible gets their vaccine.”
Anyone wanting to book a vaccine appointment can tap the council’s online booking form. There is also a full list of vaccine clinics online.
