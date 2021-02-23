Covid pop-up clinic opens in Bethnal Green to reach reluctant groups

Published: 5:00 PM February 23, 2021

A pop-up vaccination clinic has given 62 people in Bethnal Green their jabs against Covid-19.

The Saturday session on February 20 at Granby Hall was the second pop-up clinic to opened in familiar neighbourhood locations where take-up rates in ethnic communities has been poor. The first was at the East London Mosque in Whitechapel the week before.

The vaccination is helping to reduce the high rate of Covid in east London - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Granby Hall is used by Somali groups. The vaccination session was arranged by Tower Hamlets Council with the Somali Senior Citizens club and the Ashaadabibi education centre.

“These two pop-up clinics have been a real success getting them up and running so quickly,” deputy mayor Rachel Blake said. “These are the first community clinics which we hope encourage more people to come forward when invited.”

Joymala Bibi was one of the first to be vaccinated in the East End in December - Credit: Kois Miah

The council is also running a helpline on 020 7364 3030 where those eligible for the vaccine can book appointments.