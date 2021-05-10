Covid PPE now given free to East End's religious communities
Supplies of free masks and other Covid-infection prevention items are being distributed free to worshippers in the East End from all faiths.
They include face coverings, hand sanitisers and disposable prayer mats for Muslim people.
Volunteers are also ready to help places of worship with any questions about Covid-19 issues, including risk assessments and vaccination.
“We want to support all faith centres to stay open safely,” volunteer Atikur Khan explained. “Our free supplies will help worshippers to visit buildings in safety, at a time when many places have been hard hit financially.”
All places of worship are being offered PPE items as part of an inter-faith project run by Faith Action and the East London Mosque, which is being supported by Tower Hamlets Inter Faith Forum.
The Faith Covid Assistance Partnership project, which is being paid for by Tower Hamlets Council, is also helping to distribute lateral flow kits so that worshippers can take tests for Covid-19 at home.
The Faith Action project has supported 30 religious centres with PPE so far and hopes to reach more, and is also looking for volunteers.
Find out more at https://fcap.faithaction.net/
