Published: 12:00 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 12:22 PM February 3, 2021

Vaccinations can be booked by phone for those eligible - Credit: PA Wire/stock image

Anyone eligible for Covid vaccines in the East End can now book their jabs through a new Tower Hamlets Council helpline without having to wait to be notified by the NHS.

Those eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment by phone - Credit: LBTH stock image

The helpline on 020 7364 3030 is being staffed by call handlers in several languages to help those whose first language isn’t English, to prevent anyone being missed out.

The aim is to speed up mass inoculations, with Tower Hamlets listed as one of the country’s highest rates of virus infections.

Mayor John Biggs says making sure everyone can book a vaccination is vital - Credit: Mike Brooke

“We all have a part in keeping the community safe,” mayor John Biggs said. “Making sure everyone is able to book appointments is vital. This is one of the first vaccine helplines in London and will ensure even the most vulnerable don’t fall through the gaps.”

The helpline linked to GP practices is also calling those who have been contacted for their vaccine who haven’t yet booked their appointments and to reach those “digitally excluded” who can’t go online.

Doctors are urging people to take the vaccine they’re offered. All vaccines are safe and effective, they say. None contain egg or animal product. They are vegan, halal and kosher, containing only medication – nothing else.

Tower Hamlets GP Care Group’s chief executive Tracy Cannell said: “We’re working with the council to make sure everyone receives the vaccine as soon as they’re eligible.”

Anyone aged 70 and over and the clinically vulnerable are currently on the list for the vaccine, which is being rolled out in phases as groups become eligible based on their risk. GPs urge everyone to “be ready” to receive their vaccine.

A call centre similar to this has been set up to book Covid appointments by phone - Credit: RSVP stockshot

The new helpline operates alongside the council’s Covid-19 support line that was set up last March which has already helped 14,000 people, including those self-isolating, for food supplies, medication, applying for support payments and for worries about finance.

The appointments helpline is currently only for those eligible for vaccination. Information about the vaccine is on the council website. Volunteers wanting to help their neighbourhoods can also join the council’s Community Champions network on: towerhamlets.gov.uk/covidchampions.