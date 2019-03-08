Search

Once troubled departments at Whitechapel hospital get ‘good’ rating from health watchdog

PUBLISHED: 10:16 05 April 2019

Royal London Hospital. Picture: Mike Brooke

Royal London Hospital. Picture: Mike Brooke

Archant

Maternity and end-of-life care at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel has been rated ‘good’ by the health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The new report comes after follow-up inspections of the departments, which mostly saw ‘requires improvement’ scores in the last report in February.

Of the services at the hospital, 80 per cent of are now rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

Jackie Sullivan, managing director of the Royal London, said: “This is tremendous news, and a tribute to the hard work of our talented staff.

“After an uncertain start in the new building, the team has come together and transformed the way we provide services for our patients.”

CQC found 22 areas of the hospital to be outstanding, including its trauma team, clinic for survivors of childhood abuse, multi-disciplinary teams for end-of-life care, and initiatives to support mothers-to-be among the Bengali community in Tower Hamlets.

Alwen Williams, chief executive of Barts Health, said she was delighted with the recognition from the CQC: “This is further evidence that the Trust is moving in the right direction towards our goal of becoming an outstanding healthcare organisation.”

