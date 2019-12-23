Search

Drunk e-scooter driver banned for 16 months after crashing into moped

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 23 December 2019

Dmitry Gromov was riding this e-scooter when he crashed into a moped, causing serious injuries to its driver and passenger. Picture: City of London Police

Archant

A man has been banned from driving and ordered to pay almost £4,000 compensation after crashing his e-scooter while drunk.

Dmitry Gromov, of Commercial Road, was riding the e-scooter while sloshed on May 31 when he crashed into a moped as he crossed London Wall, causing serious injuries to the driver and pillion passenger.

The 28-year old pleaded guilty to drink and careless driving on Wednesday, December 18, at Westminster Magistrates' Court and was banned for 16 months.

He was ordered to pay £3,368 in compensation to the people he injured.

City of London Police Special Cons, William Hamilton, said: "Not only did Gromov take the risk of riding an illegal vehicle on the road, he also put himself and others in danger by doing so under the influence of alcohol.

"Gromov will now be disqualified from driving and has had to pay a hefty fine for his carelessness. However, the consequences could have been much worse.

"Whilst this incident happened in the summer, we are well aware many people will be visiting bars and pubs after work over the Christmas period. Please make sure you plan a safe and legal route home - do not drink and drive."

E-scooters are illegal to drive in the UK except on private land.

Pensioners in Stepney are pampered with beauty manicures with their Christmas lunch

Trainee beauty treatment students giving manicures to Stepney OAPs at their New City College salon, Picture: LBTH

