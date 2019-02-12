Search

Visit pharmacists for minor health problems, doctors urge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 February 2019

GPs in Tower Hamlets have urged those feeling under the weather this winter to see a pharmacist early on to get expert advice and treatment.

As part of the NHS’ help us, help you campaign, GPs have stressed that pharmacists, who are qualified healthcare professionals, can help deal with minor health problems before they develop into something more serious.

This, among other things, applies to coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy troubles and aches and pains.

Dr Sam Everington, chairman of Tower Hamlets Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Local pharmacy teams offer a fast and convenient clinical service for minor health concerns with no appointment needed and use of a private consultation room should it be required.

“If symptoms suggest it’s something more serious, pharmacists have the right clinical training to ensure people get the help they need immediately and can refer patients to a GP or A and E where necessary.”

For more information visit nhs.uk/staywell

