Published: 3:51 PM August 11, 2021

A short film has been made on the streets of east London and the Southbank to help stop drug-addicts overdosing.

It has been created by 50 people in recovery from addiction to drugs and alcohol to remember those who have been lost to overdose.

The film made by Whitechapel’s Outside Edge theatre company goes on social media on International Overdose awareness day on August 31.

Tragedy of overdosing dramatized on film by Outside Edge theatre company to raise awareness - Credit: Outside Edge

“This is an urgent response to the growing number of overdose deaths which is a tragic state of affairs,” Outside Edge artistic director Matt Steinberg explained.

“We’re helping turn this solemn memorial into a life-affirming event with a ‘recovery community’ stretching across the UK.”

You may also want to watch:

The theatre company runs free weekly workshops at Whitechapel’s Brady arts centre in Hanbury Street for people at all stages of recovery who have been affected by addiction, including their family.

The annual awareness day has had to adapt over the last 18 months due to coronavirus. It is part of a global movement to spread the message that overdose death is preventable. The aim is to reduce the stigma attached by acknowledging the grief felt by families and remembering those who have died or been permanently injured through overdosing.