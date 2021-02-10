News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cash up for grabs to improve life around Olympic Park

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:00 PM February 10, 2021   
Grants to improve community life around Olympic Park

More cash is being handed out for community groups living around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to improve life through wellbeing projects and the arts.  

Grants up to £3,000 are being given through East End Community Foundation from a fund set up by the Get Living build-to-rent operator which runs neighbourhoods like East Village. 

Mirror maze in Victoria Park that benefited from community funding. 

They are being given to non-profit organisations, charities and community groups in the E9 area around Victoria Park and Hackney Wick, as well as E15 and E20 areas of East Village and Stratford. 

East End Community Foundation’s Paige Murphy said: “Sustainable funding can be hard to come by, so we value this support for organisations to make a real difference.”  

East Village in the former Olympic athletes' complex.

Get Living’s community fund has paid out £140,000 to 50 organisations since 2015, including Eastside Community Heritage, Rosetta Arts, Newham Music and Ball Out community. It also sponsored the E20 Football Foundation. 

Deadline for applications online for grants is midday on February 22. 

