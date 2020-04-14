Search

Coronavirus: More than 380 people with Covid-19 have died in east London’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 April 2020

A hospital bed and respirator at the ExCeL, now NHS Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A hospital bed and respirator at the ExCeL, now NHS Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

More than 380 people have now died of coronavirus at east London hospitals, according to the latest figures.

As of today (Tuesday, April 14), there were 249 deaths of patients with coronavirus in Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals and 135 at King George Hospital and Queen’s Hospital - part of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

However, it is believed that this figure could be lower than the real number of deaths due to the number of people dying outside of hospitals.

You may also want to watch:

Barts Health, which announced 10 new deaths, manages five permanent hospitals, as well as the temporary Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL.

The daily death toll at the trust, which remains the fourth worst-affected in London, has been almost entirely in double figures since March 26.

The trust has announced 29 deaths over the long Easter weekend and is likely to announce more retroactively over the coming days.

BHRUT has so far announced one new death today, and no new deaths from over the long weekend.

