Search

Advanced search

Children could go hungry over the Easter holidays during pandemic crisis, Mayor of London’s charity warns

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 April 2020

Appeal for help to feed children through the Easter school holidays. Picture: Mayor's Fund for London

Appeal for help to feed children through the Easter school holidays. Picture: Mayor's Fund for London

Mayor's Fund for London

Thousands of schoolchildren are at risk of going hungry over the Easter school holidays during the pandemic because they aren’t eligible for the government’s food voucher scheme, it has emerged.

The food crisis has led to a call today from the largest provider of children’s meals for more support to help 200,000 youngsters who are at risk of going without.

The Mayor’s Fund for London independent children’s charity fears there is a gap between the 400,000 youngsters identified in a 2019 GLA survey who live in “food insecurity” and almost 200,000 more who don’t qualify for the voucher scheme.

The 200,000 are from low income families with household earnings just over the threshold for free school meals.

The charity launches an emergency fundraising appeal today to support its network of community groups and youth clubs that would normally deliver food and supplies.

You may also want to watch:

These centres include three primary schools in Poplar, Mayflower, Bygrove and Stebon, as well as Spitalfields City Farm.

Community groups involved in the distribution network include the Romford YMCA, Hackney’s Manor House Development Trust and Islington’s Paradise Park children’s centre.

“Far fewer children from low income backgrounds will be able to get nutritious food this Easter,” Mayor’s Fund chief executive Kirsty McHugh warns.

“The government voucher scheme is welcome, but has been slow to get off the ground. Many youngsters simply won’t qualify.”

The fund says it “desperately needs to raise money and support” to help reach all children. Just £33 can help feed 10 children for one day, it points out.

Its food distribution programme is part of the London Food Alliance to make sure nutritious surplus food is directed to those who need it most. Supporting the Easter operation is Thomas Franks school caterers who are supplying meals including sandwiches, salads, fruits and snacks, delivered fresh daily.

The Mayor’s Fund for London is a non-political charity that gives youngsters a safe place to go during the school holidays where they can make friends and get a healthy free meal. It has delivered food and activities through 122 hubs across London since 2017, providing almost 100,000 meals to 21,000 youngsters. The Mayor of London is its patron.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum urges safety and solidarity in the face of coronavirus

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Picture: Mike Brooke

Coronavirus: Clear message from mayor of Tower Hamlets to ‘stay at home and be safe’

At a distance... Tower Hamlets enforcement officers start patrols in the streets. Pictrure: LBTH

Most Read

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum urges safety and solidarity in the face of coronavirus

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Picture: Mike Brooke

Coronavirus: Clear message from mayor of Tower Hamlets to ‘stay at home and be safe’

At a distance... Tower Hamlets enforcement officers start patrols in the streets. Pictrure: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Children could go hungry over the Easter holidays during pandemic crisis, Mayor of London’s charity warns

Appeal for help to feed children through the Easter school holidays. Picture: Mayor's Fund for London

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Essex Cricket players and staff placed on furlough leave

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex spinner Harmer honoured by Wisden award

Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Uncertainty for O’s players with expiring contracts

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24