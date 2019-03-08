Search

Advanced search

NHS grant will 'transform' mental health care in Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 October 2019

The NHS funding will help transform mental health support in the area. Picture: ELFT

The NHS funding will help transform mental health support in the area. Picture: ELFT

Archant

Mental health care in Tower Hamlets will be radically transformed thanks to a major cash boost announced by NHS chiefs.

East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) will receive a slice of the £70million pot being shared by 12 NHS sites under the Transformation Fund, which aims to improve the availability and quality of mental health care.

The aim is to remove boundaries between primary and secondary care, helping patients get better support closer to home.

ELFT will launch its pilot in Tower Hamlets, Newham, Hackney and the City working with councils, doctors and voluntary organisations.

It will create teams of psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, social workers and peer support workers who will work with primary care clinicians, social prescribers, clinical pharmacists and community health services to offer "wraparound" support.

People with moderate to severe illnesses will get improved access to therapies, physical health care, employment support, personalised and trauma-informed care, medicine management and support for self-harm and substance misuse.

You may also want to watch:

They will also be helped to take part in community-based activities that promote good mental wellbeing through music, fitness and the arts, and receive help with housing and finances.

ELFT chief executive Dr Navina Evans said: "For the first time ever, primary care networks will be empowered to support people holistically.

"People will be supported to achieve their life goals, beyond the narrow remit of a mental health care plan alone.

"This is genuinely transforming the way we deliver health care."

Jane Milligan, accountable officer for the NHS clinical commissioning groups across all the areas, added: "The announcement of this funding is great news for east London, and particularly for those living in our area who require support from mental health care services.

"The life expectancy of people with severe mental illnesses can be up to 20 years lower than the general population, and that's why improving the care and support available at a local level is a key priority for us and our partners."

Most Read

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Demand for action as Bethnal Green ‘partyhouse’ causes misery for the neighbours

Neighbours say their private car park was used to shoot a music video by people staying at the hotel. Picture: Submitted

Bow comedian on mission to break silence over mental health after his mum’s suicide

Marcus Tisson turned to stand up comedy following the death of his parents, Margaret and Winston. Picture: Marcus Tisson

Most Read

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Demand for action as Bethnal Green ‘partyhouse’ causes misery for the neighbours

Neighbours say their private car park was used to shoot a music video by people staying at the hotel. Picture: Submitted

Bow comedian on mission to break silence over mental health after his mum’s suicide

Marcus Tisson turned to stand up comedy following the death of his parents, Margaret and Winston. Picture: Marcus Tisson

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Harmer collects cricket writers’ club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

West Ham Women: My first visit to the London Stadium

Budding youg reporter Tilly Kvist Waddell outside the London Stadium on Sunday

West Ham defender continues his improvement as team grabs a point at Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks applauds the West Ham fans at Bournemouth

O’s winger Dayton edging close to a return says Embleton

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee Valley Lions secure first league point

Lee Valley Lions in action against Haringey Huskies (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists