Number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets increases to four

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets has increased to four, Public Health England has confirmed.

The figure, which is as of 9am today (Tuesday, March 10) is believed to include one patient at The Royal London Hospital, who has since been moved to an isolation room for treatment.

So far, there have been 373 people in the UK who have tested positive for Covid-19. Six have died.

This total means the UK has the fifth highest number of confirmed cases in Europe, according to the World Health Organisation, behind Italy, France, Germany and Spain.

Public Health England's advice is to wash your hands more often than usual and for 20 seconds using soap and hot water.

People are also advised to cover their mouths and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and to clean and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.

Other measures being taken to combat the virus includes 'enhanced' cleaning on Transport for London's Tube and bus network, despite Public Health England stating there are no specific concerns about using public transport.